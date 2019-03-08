Dunn deal - Tractor Girls sign defender

Heavy Showers

PUBLISHED: 11:48 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:24 11 June 2019

Ipswich Town Women have re-signed defender Chloe Dunn from Limestone College in South Carolina, USA Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town Women have re-signed defender Chloe Dunn from Limestone College in South Carolina, USA Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town have re-signed defender Chloe Dunn from Limestone College in South Carolina, USA, writes Kieren Standley.

Dunn, 19, rejoins the Tractor Girls after one year at University in America, having previously spent four months with Town's U21's during the 2017/18 season.

She becomes Town's second signing of the summer following the signing of Blue Wilson.

During her time in South Carolina, Dunn helped the Saints win their NCAA Division Two conference league title, as well as the conference tournament. Her performances saw her awarded "Freshman of The Year" and was named in the " Second Team All Conference" side.

Chloe Dunn will wear number 12 for Town. Picture: ROSS HALLSChloe Dunn will wear number 12 for Town. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Previous to her time stateside, Dunn came through the ranks at the Essex Centre of Excellence, where she was coached by current Town boss Joe Sheehan.

She then joined Watford at the age of 16, captaining their development side before moving on to ​Ipswich in 2017.

Dunn will compete with Nicole Pannifer for the right-back role and has been handed the number 12 shirt.

