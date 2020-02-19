Ipswich lose highly-regarded coach Hogg to Premier League side

Chris Hogg has left Ipswich Town for Newcastle United. Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town have lost highly-regarded youth coach Chris Hogg to Newcastle United.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Hurst brought Chris Hogg into the first-team fold at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Paul Hurst brought Chris Hogg into the first-team fold at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Hogg, a former defender who came through the ranks at the club's academy having joined from York in the early 2000s, had been leading Town's Under 23s alongside Gerard Nash.

He also worked with the Ipswich first-team, firstly alongside Bryan Klug during his caretaker spell following the departure of Mick McCarthy, before being brought into the fold by Paul Hurst in the weeks prior to his sacking in October 2018.

But he now leaves his role with the Blues, taking up the position of lead development coach with Newcastle's Under 23s which sees him return to his native North East.

"Chris has gained a lot of experience here working at all levels in the Academy and with the U23s," Town's general manager football operations, Lee O'Neill, said.

Chris Hogg worked with Town's first-team following the departure of Mick McCarthy Picture Pagepix Chris Hogg worked with Town's first-team following the departure of Mick McCarthy Picture Pagepix

MORE: Vincent-Young steps up his injury return... patience will be needed but he could truly spark Town's promotion push

"He is well liked by the players and staff at the club. We are obviously sorry to see him go but understand that it's an opportunity for him to develop his career.

"We may see him back at the club one day in the future. Who knows in football but we wish him the best of luck."

You may also want to watch:

Following his appointment, Hogg said: "I'm delighted to be here, for several reasons really.

"First of all, to challenge myself in a new environment and to kick on as a coach, but also to join a club like Newcastle feels like a really good opportunity to influence and impact the programme to develop the young players here, push them into the first team, aid them in their football careers and develop them as people as well, which is really important to me.

"With the young players here - like the Longstaffs and Tom Allan, who has made his debut this year - I think the pathway is opening. It's about aiding the development of players and adding the quality to help them force that pathway open by being the best they can be.

"The staff here have been doing a good job, so it's up to me to come and enhance the programme, try and add to it wherever I can and continue the good work that is evidently already being done."

Chris Hogg, when he played for Hibernian. Photo: LYNNE CAMERON Chris Hogg, when he played for Hibernian. Photo: LYNNE CAMERON

Head of coaching Ben Dawson added: "We're delighted to get Chris. It's been a rigorous recruitment process and he's done really well throughout each of the stages.

MORE: "I've taken a lot of flack this year... I know I can score more goals' - Judge's aim after Burton brace

"We wanted somebody to come in and lead the multi-disciplinary team of staff and the group of players, at what is a critical age.

"We're trying to help the players make that step of breaking through into a first team environment, and Chris has got good experience of that both as a player and as a coach.

Chris Hogg, pictured during his days with Ipswich's academy Chris Hogg, pictured during his days with Ipswich's academy

"He spent a lot of time at Ipswich and has had opportunities to develop working across the age groups, most recently as joint manager of the U23s, but he's also had that experience with the first team as well. He's a good fit for us."

The highly regarded coach, who is married to former Town boss George Burley's daughter, returned to Ipswich following the conclusion of his own playing career which saw him captain Scottish club Hibernian and also turn out for Inverness Caledonian Thistle.