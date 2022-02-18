Podcast: Chris Louis on Witches 2022, new tracks, new riders and a new role

Chris Louis chatted to Mike Bacon about the upcoming speedway season and much more, including his role at the BSPA. - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis joined Mike Bacon for a speedway chat ahead of the new season which begins in four weeks.

Louis spoke openly about the sport's issues, as well as the positives he sees, including the return of the sport to Oxford and the return of top riders like Doyle, Kildemand and Fricke to British Speedway.

He goes through the Witches 2022 team one by one and there's an interesting conversation about Drew Kemp, the young Witch who has been loaned to Wolverhampton this season.

Plus, how much he misses racing, his new role with the BSPA, those big derby dates with Lynn, and how many teams could the Premiership do with?



