News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport

Podcast: Chris Louis on Witches 2022, new tracks, new riders and a new role

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 11:45 AM February 18, 2022
louis

Chris Louis chatted to Mike Bacon about the upcoming speedway season and much more, including his role at the BSPA. - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis joined Mike Bacon for a speedway chat ahead of the new season which begins in four weeks.

Louis spoke openly about the sport's issues, as well as the positives he sees, including the return of the sport to Oxford and the return of top riders like Doyle, Kildemand and Fricke to British Speedway.

He goes through the Witches 2022 team one by one and there's an interesting conversation about Drew Kemp, the young Witch who has been loaned to Wolverhampton this season.

Plus, how much he misses racing, his new role with the BSPA, those big derby dates with Lynn, and how many teams could the Premiership do with?


Ipswich Witches
Speedway
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Framsden pub

Planning

Appeal to turn village pub into residential property dismissed

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Waves crash at the sea in Southwold amid high winds

Suffolk Weather

Weather warning in place for three days as Suffolk braces for two storms

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
EDP features review on the newly refurbished Boardwalk restaurant on Southwold Pier. Picture: Nick

Food and Drink

5 of the best Suffolk restaurants with a sea view

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Toyah Wilcox, who fronted the band Toyah was spotted in the Strawberry Teapot in Sudbury

Suffolk Live News

Singer Toyah Willcox visits Sudbury tearoom

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon