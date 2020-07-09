Town show interest in Bristol Rovers striker Clarke-Harris
PUBLISHED: 13:55 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:00 09 July 2020
PA Archive/PA Images
Ipswich Town are showing an interest in Bristol Rovers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, we understand.
The 25-year-old front man scored 16 goals for Rovers this season, having previously netted 11 in the 17 games following his January move from Coventry.
The Blues have made signing a striker a top priority this summer as they look to challenge for promotion from League One, with Clarke-Harris one of a number of players considered.
It’s understood he would cost a significant six-figure fee, of at least £700,000, with Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic also understood to be keen.
It remains to be seen whether the Blues have that level of money to invest, given the ongoing impact of the coronavirus crisis.
James Norwood and Kayden Jackson led Town’s scoring charts with 11 goals each last season, with Freddie Sears the only remaining senior striker following the departure of Will Keane.
