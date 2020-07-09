E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Town show interest in Bristol Rovers striker Clarke-Harris

PUBLISHED: 13:55 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:00 09 July 2020

Jonson Clarke-Harris scored 16 goals for Bristol Rovers last season. Photo: PA

Jonson Clarke-Harris scored 16 goals for Bristol Rovers last season. Photo: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town are showing an interest in Bristol Rovers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, we understand.

Jonson Clarke-Harris moved from Coventry to Bristol Rovers in January 2019. Photo: PAJonson Clarke-Harris moved from Coventry to Bristol Rovers in January 2019. Photo: PA

The 25-year-old front man scored 16 goals for Rovers this season, having previously netted 11 in the 17 games following his January move from Coventry.

The Blues have made signing a striker a top priority this summer as they look to challenge for promotion from League One, with Clarke-Harris one of a number of players considered.

It’s understood he would cost a significant six-figure fee, of at least £700,000, with Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic also understood to be keen.

It remains to be seen whether the Blues have that level of money to invest, given the ongoing impact of the coronavirus crisis.

James Norwood and Kayden Jackson led Town’s scoring charts with 11 goals each last season, with Freddie Sears the only remaining senior striker following the departure of Will Keane.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Eat lobster, Big Bertha buns and choux box desserts at ‘secret’ Suffolk garden restaurant

Eat lobster pasta and choux buns at Tuddenham Mill with beautiful countryside views Picture: Tuddenham Mill

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

85-home estate given green light alongside land for new village hall

The land off Pretyman Avenue in Bacton eyed for development Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Eat lobster, Big Bertha buns and choux box desserts at ‘secret’ Suffolk garden restaurant

Eat lobster pasta and choux buns at Tuddenham Mill with beautiful countryside views Picture: Tuddenham Mill

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

85-home estate given green light alongside land for new village hall

The land off Pretyman Avenue in Bacton eyed for development Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man arrested minutes after being seen ‘waving a knife around’ in the street

A man was arrested after reports he was seen with a knife in Cavendish Way, Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man bitten and another punched in fight outside Wetherspoon’s pub

Officers were called to a fight near The Playhouse in Colchester last night. Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Town show interest in Bristol Rovers striker Clarke-Harris

Jonson Clarke-Harris scored 16 goals for Bristol Rovers last season. Photo: PA

Veteran oak tree crashes down to the ground - waking neighbours in the early hours

The 300-350-year-old oak tree has toppled over Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of arson after four fires at nature reserve

Fire crews tackled four separate grass fires in Friday Wood Green in Colchester on Tuesday, July 7. Picture: RUSSELL STUBBS