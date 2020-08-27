Former Ipswich target Clarke-Harris set to sign for Peterborough

Former Ipswich Town striker target Jonson Clarke-Harris is set to join their League One rivals Peterborough United.

Bristol Rovers’ talisman has undergone a medical and is set to be unveiled at London Road later today after his South West employers accepted a bid in the region of £1.25m, the Bristol Post reports.

It’s understood that Town’s interest in the prolific forward, who has scored 27 goals in 49 appearances for the Gas, waned after the new League One salary cap was voted in.

Blues boss Paul Lambert instead signed free agent target man Oli Hawkins following his release by Portsmouth.

It’s been reported that Clarke-Harris will become Peterborough’s highest-paid player, the club set to receive significant funds – as much as £10m – for the sale of star striker Ivan Toney.

Speaking about the 26-goal front man on Monday, Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “There’s so much interest in him now I expect he will leave.

“If he doesn’t then fine because he’s a huge talent, but we told him in January that we would let him go in the summer if we didn’t go up and Ivan is ready to leave.

“I was lucky we kept him last season and it’s still the case that the owners don’t have to sell him and they won’t if they don’t get what they want for him.

“But Ivan is in the last year of his contract now so it makes sense to sell him and I expect he will go purely because so many clubs are after him.”

It’s been reported that Peterborough struck a deal for Toney with Championship club Brentford but that the 24-year-old rejected the move as he holds out for a Premier League club. He has also been linked to Brighton and Celtic.”

This will be Clarke-Harris’ second stint at Peterborough, having failed to make a single appearance for them as a teenager in 2012/13 following a switch from Coventry.

Bristol Rovers are reluctantly cashing in on a player who is now in the final year of his contract and unwilling to negotiate a new deal.

Speaking last month, Rovers boss Ben Garner said: “We have a set structure in place as a club that we don’t break, that we don’t go beyond because that has been the downfall of this club in previous years.”

Rovers will now have to recruit a new striker as the new season quickly approaches. Ipswich are set to play them twice inside the opening few weeks of the campaign, first in an EFL Cup game at Portman Road (Sept 5) and then in a League One game at the Memorial Stadium (Sept 19).

The Blues aren’t set to face Peterborough until December 19.