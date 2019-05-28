Tony Garnett: Hambro Cup second round matches, results and scorers

RUSHMERE IN LAST EIGHT: Hambro team. Back (from left): Jordan Bloomfield, Connor James, Ross Howard, Gary Channing (team captain), Peter Robinson. Front: Matt Godbold, Josh Cottrell, James Godbold, Ricky Ling and Rob Hastings. Photograph: TONY GARNETT Archant

There was a splendidly tense Hambro Cup second round match in which the holders, Aldeburgh, lost at home to Woodbridge by one hole.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

SECKFORD’S Hambro team at Rushmere. Back (from left): Ray Connett, Brian Baker, Chris Marjoram, Ollie Heath, Declan Condon, Christian Hewson, John Mealing (president). Front: Sam Pollexfen, Mark Edgerley (captain), Tom Piddington. Photograph: TONY GARNETT SECKFORD’S Hambro team at Rushmere. Back (from left): Ray Connett, Brian Baker, Chris Marjoram, Ollie Heath, Declan Condon, Christian Hewson, John Mealing (president). Front: Sam Pollexfen, Mark Edgerley (captain), Tom Piddington. Photograph: TONY GARNETT

Aldeburgh were one up at lunch but Woodbridge had the better of the afternoon exchanges by two. It was a classic encounter.

The only other away win came at Diss where Fynn Valley were 13 up at lunch and never let their advantage slip. It was a notable win for Traven Abbott and Gary Smythe against Josh Driver and Chris Bartrum in the afternoon.

Although Ray Connett and Chris Marjoram won both their matches for Seckford, Rushmere made home advantage tell overall.

Hintlesham were two up at Newton Green at lunch but it was a different matter in the afternoon.

Gary Slaymaker of Halesworth receives the Nigel Parker Salver from Suffolk Captains’ Association president Chris Briggs. Photograph: CONTRIBUTED Gary Slaymaker of Halesworth receives the Nigel Parker Salver from Suffolk Captains’ Association president Chris Briggs. Photograph: CONTRIBUTED

Ufford Park beat the strong Bury St Edmunds team while Bungay's youngsters, Sam Bingham and Liam Hansey will have enjoyed their afternoon win over Gorleston's Danny Western and Mark Seeley.

Hambro Cup; second round

Aldeburgh lost to Woodbridge by one hole

Suffolk Veteran Ladies Championship winner, Vivienne Kemp (centre) with vice-president Sylvia Pearce (left) and SVLGA captain Chris Lynch-Bates. Photograph: CONTRIBUTED Suffolk Veteran Ladies Championship winner, Vivienne Kemp (centre) with vice-president Sylvia Pearce (left) and SVLGA captain Chris Lynch-Bates. Photograph: CONTRIBUTED

Morning (Aldeburgh names first): Logan Mair and Tim Hedin 1 Phil Ashenden and Ken Coffey 0; James Ollington and Jack Strowger 0 Steve Whymark and Tom Fowler 3; Robert Palmer and James Barham 3 Ricky Dzierozynski and Darren Elliott 0; Jim Harrison and Jack Levermore halved with Steve Mann and Adrian Studd.

Afternoon: Mair and Hedin 0 Ashenden and Coffey 1; Ollington and Strowger halved with Whymark and Fowler; Palmer and Barham halved with Mann and Studd; Harrison and Levermore 0 Dzierozynski and Elliott 1.

Stowmarket beat The Suffolk by 36 holes.

Morning (Stowmarket names first): Jack Forgan and Kieran Issitt halved with Richard Tungate and Simon Webb; Andrew Grogan and Mike Eaton 8 Ian Mortlock and Hudson 0;

Ross Harvey and Owen Clouting 9 Glen Barker and Paul Dufosee 0; Matt Lockwood and Mark Jones 6 Chris Tate and Richard Grove 0.

Afternoon: Forgan and Issitt 1 Tungate and Webb 0; Kenton Jameson and Eaton 2 Mortlock and Hudson 0; Harvey and Clouting 6 Barker and Dufosee 0; Lockwood and Jones 4 Tate and Grove 0.

Diss lost to Fynn Valley by 20 holes.

Morning (Diss names first): Chris Bartrum and Paul Ellison 2 Reegan Marshall and Paul Gray 0; Michael Closs and Marc Duszinski 0 Traven Abbott and Gary Smythe 5; Ed Doe and Charlie Taylor 0 Mark Wilder and Kane Mayes 5; Charlie Stammers and Josh Driver 0 Leigh Meadows and Andy Southall 5.

Afternoon: Closs and James Youngman 0 Marshall and Gray 1; Driver and Bartrum 0 Abbott and Smythe 3; Doe and Ellison 1 Wilder and Mayes 0; Duszinski and Taylor 0 Meadows and Southall 3.

You may also want to watch:

Rushmere beat Seckford by 16 holes.

Morning: (Rushmere names first). Ross Howard and Ricky Ling 1 Ray Connett and Chris Marjoram 0; Matt and James Godbold halved with Declan Condon and Mark Edgerley; Rob Hastings and Connor James 4 Tom Piddington and Christian Hewson 0; Jordan Bloomfield and Josh Cottrell 1 Sam Pollexfen and Ollie Heath.

Afternoon: Howard and Peter Robinson 0 Connett and Marjoram 1; M and J Godbold 3 Piddington and Hewson 0; Hastings and James 3 Condon and Edgerley 0; Bloomfield and Cottrell 5 Pollexfen and Heath 0.

Ufford Park beat Bury St Edmunds by five holes.

Morning. (Ufford Park names first): James Keeble and Joe Harvey 2 Craig Nurse and Steven Lancaster 0; Mike Virley and Josh Nelli 0 Andy Cunningham and Simon Cole 6; Terry Noble and Tom Wake 3 Dan Smailes and Graham Sykes 0; Dominic Rosser and Luke Cleland 5 Ben Coleman and Roger Nicholson 0.

Afternoon: Keeble and Harvey 0 Nurse and Lancaster 1; Virley and Nelli 0 Cunningham and Cole 3; Noble and Wake 5 Smailes and Sykes 0, Rosser and Cleland halved with Coleman and Nicholson 0.

Newton Green beat Hintlesham by 16 holes.

Morning (Newton Green names first): Russell Oakey and Ian Woodhead 0 Simon Bearman and Keith Tarrant 4; Steve Wordley and Lewis Woodhead 0 Ryan Clemson and Ben Stammers 2; James Cooper and Ben Tawell halved with Ian Fenton and Glen Pollard; Jed Seeley and Max Hemson 4 Kevin Brooks and James Rowe 0.

Afternoon: Seeley and Hemson 5 Bearman and Tarrant 0; Wordley and L Woodhead 1 Stammers and Clemson 0; Cooper and Tawell 2 Fenton and Pollard 0; I Woodhead and Oakey 10.

Bungay beat Gorleston by nine holes.

Morning (Bungay names first): Sam Bingham and Liam Hansey halved with Ben Leuty and James Chadd; Nairn Black and Ollie Earl 4 Brendan Gough and Danny Perring 0; Jeremy Jenkins and Mark Sampson 1 Steve Crosby and Daniel Crosby 0; Ben Beaugeard and James McDonald 0 Danny Western and Mark Seeley 5.

Afternoon: Bingham and Hansey 2 Western and Seeley 0; Black and Earl 1 Gough and Perring 0; McDonald and Sampson 5 S and D Crosby 0; Jenkins and Peter Revell 1 Chadd and Leuty 0.

Brett Vale beat Ipswich by 15 holes.

Morning (Brett Vale names first): Terry Fenton and Simon Woods 9 Adam Golding and Jordan Dymond 0; Alan Ngai and Mark Stimson 4 Craig Rumens and Peter Brady 0;

Matt Watters and Tony Barker halved with Charlie Little and Ian Brown; Jason Rea and Owen Norman 2 Mark Lewis and Luke Greatrex 0.

Afternoon: Wood and Nick Davies 3 Rumens and Brady 0; Stinson and Ngai 3 Little and Brown 0; Watters and Barker 0 Dymond and Dan Bryett 6; Rea and Norman halved with Lewis and Greatrex.

Hambro Cup quarter-finals (June 23): Woodbridge v Ufford Park, Newton Green v Fynn Valley, Rushmere v Brett Vale, Stowmarket v Bungay.

Tolly Cobbold Cup second round: St Clements 0 Brett Vale 20, Gorleston 16 Diss 0, Bury St Edmunds 11 Halesworth 0, Flempton 0 Thorpeness 23, Haverhill 16 Felixstowe Ferry 0, Kingfishers 8 Aldeburgh 0, Stowmarket 14 The Suffolk 0, Woodbridge 15 Hintlesham 0.