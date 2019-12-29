E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Brantham's clinical finishing the difference as Blue Imps put more pressure on Hadleigh

PUBLISHED: 10:27 29 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:32 29 December 2019

Harrison Bacon, double strike for Brantham at Hadleigh Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Hadleigh 0 Brantham 2

Brantham player/manager Michael Brothers, helped his side to victory over Hadleigh. Photo: MECHA MORTONBrantham player/manager Michael Brothers, helped his side to victory over Hadleigh. Photo: MECHA MORTON

Two goals from teenager Harrison Bacon in an eight minute spell in the first half at Millfield proved sufficient to ease any relegation concerns for Brantham, but in contrast heaped more problems on basement club Hadleigh United, writes John Campany.

In a somewhat scrappy and fiery encounter, Bacon's quality strikes were the highlights that rose above the sometimes mediocrity on show, although both sides displayed plenty of endeavour, but generally lacked guile and creativity.

The first goal on 31 minutes saw Bacon, who is on a season-long loan at the Blue Imps, from Leiston, take advantage of a rampaging run from the powerful Michael Brothers before laying the ball off to the 18-year-old who steered his effort from the edge of the box beyond Nick Punter.

The second minutes later saw him take control 25 yards out and having worked a good position for himself to then strike a sublime shot that went in off the post to put the visitors well on their way to three important points and move to a comparative safety mid-table position.

Meanwhile the Brettsiders are anchored three points adrift of Ely City, but with two games in hand.

Hadleigh made a good start forcing two early corners and then Emmanuel Machaya crossed from the right and subsequently Tom Woerndl tested Callum Robinson into a decent save.

The Bury Town duo of Cruise Myadzayo and Machaya, who are on dual registration forms, were prominent for Hadleigh particularly with their pace, but generally the visiting defence was in control.

It was slightly against the run of play when Michael Brothers' assertive run from the halfway line set up Bacon to open the scoring - the young attacking midfielder proving the perfect foil for the physical presence of Brothers - and Bacon added his second with a superb strike.

On the balance of play the lead was perhaps flattering, but the difference was the clinical finishing.

The home side gave a more positive account in the second half and had a greater share of the play.

Myadzayo was given plenty of the ball and his surging runs and trickery gave Brantham skipper Ed Nobbs plenty to consider. In fact the Hadleigh winger tested visiting custodian Callum Robinson with a couple of fierce shots, but there was little significant support.

In the closing minutes the home side showed plenty of spirit had a shot cleared off the line, but succumbed to their 13th league defeat of the season.

