Town rivals part company with boss because of coronavirus pandemic

Burton Albion have parted company with boss Nigel Clough. Picture: PA PA Wire

One of Ipswich Town’s League One rivals have parted company with their management team due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Burton Albion, who sit in 12th spot in the suspended table, have agreed to part with boss Nigel Clough, his assistant Gary Crosby and chief scout Simon Clough.

Clough will be replaced as boss by club skipper Jake Buxton, with chairman Ben Robinson blaming “the “difficult financial conditions” of the pandemic.

Robinson added: “Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic is having a dramatic impact on all football clubs, meaning we have to make difficult financial decisions going forward in order to safeguard the club and ensure it still exists for the supporters and the benefit of the community for generations to come.

“At present we have no idea when football will be safe to re-start and whether we will be able to play in front of crowds or behind closed doors, which brings a high degree of financial uncertainty.

“It’s therefore with a heavy heart that after talks with Nigel, Gary and Simon we have agreed that their departure will help us meet these challenges.”

Talks are ongoing between League One clubs and the EFL as to the best way of finishing the season, with a decision expected this week.