Could Town be part of a regionalised League One? Radical plans get backing of ‘several clubs’

Several clubs are backing plans to regionalise Leagues One and Two, according to reports Picture: PA SPORT PA Archive/PA Images

A number of clubs in Leagues One and Two are backing radical plans to regionalise the lower tiers of football in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, it has been reported.

With football suspended indefinitely, players not allowed to train in groups and no date set for the game to return, there are fears for the future of a number of clubs in the lower leagues.

And, according to the Daily Mail, several clubs are supporting an idea put forward by Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley, which would see League Ones and Two regionalise in a bid to cut down on travel costs and make away matches more appealing for fans.

Such a move would be a step back into football history – the Third Divisions North and South ran from 1921 to 1958, before the competitions were nationalised and became Division Three and Division Four.

Pilley is also advocating a salary cap as he warns that at least 10 ‘famous’ clubs risk going out of business.

He told the BBC: “If there is to be a rescue package one of the knock-on effects is that there should be a covenant and within that there needs to be a salary cap so football becomes sustainable in the lower leagues so we can focus on football and not points deductions.

“It is worth considering a regionalised League One and League Two. Much as I like Gillingham, I don’t like going there on a Tuesday night, or Portsmouth on a Tuesday night. It makes no sense.”

