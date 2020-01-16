E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Former Ipswich Town defender Smith a transfer target for Portsmouth and Wigan

PUBLISHED: 12:12 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:12 16 January 2020

Tommy Smith is currently a free agent. Picture Pagepix

Tommy Smith is currently a free agent. Picture Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Former Ipswich Town defender Tommy Smith is understood to be a target of both Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth.

Tommy Smith made his final Ipswich Town appearance at Fulham in January 2018. Picture PagepixTommy Smith made his final Ipswich Town appearance at Fulham in January 2018. Picture Pagepix

The defender has been training with the Blues' Under 23 side since returning from a two-season spell with MLS side Colorado Rapids, with a move back to English football now looking likely.

Huddersfield have previously been linked with a move for the 29-year-old central defender, with Championship rivals Wigan now joining the chase.

The Latics are currently 23rd in the Championship and face a fight to stay in the second tier, with Smith thought to have been identified as a player who could help sure up Paul Cook's backline.

You may also want to watch:

Portsmouth are also interested, with the Fratton Park side very keen on bringing in a left-sided centre-back following the departure of Matt Clarke to Brighton in the summer.

MORE: 'It's crazy. You've got to move on' - Lambert rules out Smith move as Town boss confirms Nsiala could join Bolton

Ipswich have already signed a left-sided defender during the January transfer window, with Josh Earl arriving on loan from Preston North End on Monday.

Town boss Paul Lambert last week ruled out the possibility of bringing Smith, who made 268 appearances for the Blues before departing in January 2018.

"Tommy's got his own career in the States after whatever he's had here and you can't keep revisiting that," Lambert said. "It's crazy. You've got to move on.

"The lad done great here and was terrific but you have to move on. Football doesn't wait for anyone."

Most Read

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

A14 closed after crash between lorry and pedestrian

The A14 has been closed by Bury St Edmunds due to a serious incident. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Dog owners warned after ‘poisons’ discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

A14 closed after crash between lorry and pedestrian

The A14 has been closed by Bury St Edmunds due to a serious incident. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Drunk hospital visitor snatched laughing gas from ambulance at A&E

Lee Perry was jailed for a total of 24 weeks at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man dies after collision with lorry on A14

A man has died following a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Man charged in connection with assault of police officers

Zac Boreham of Langley Close in Felixstowe was charged today in connection to the assault of two police officers which happened on Wednesday January 15. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Former Ipswich Town defender Smith a transfer target for Portsmouth and Wigan

Tommy Smith is currently a free agent. Picture Pagepix

Man charged with assaulting three police officers

A 28-year-old man has been charged with assaulting police officers following an incident in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists