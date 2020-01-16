Former Ipswich Town defender Smith a transfer target for Portsmouth and Wigan

Tommy Smith is currently a free agent. Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Former Ipswich Town defender Tommy Smith is understood to be a target of both Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth.

Tommy Smith made his final Ipswich Town appearance at Fulham in January 2018. Picture Pagepix Tommy Smith made his final Ipswich Town appearance at Fulham in January 2018. Picture Pagepix

The defender has been training with the Blues' Under 23 side since returning from a two-season spell with MLS side Colorado Rapids, with a move back to English football now looking likely.

Huddersfield have previously been linked with a move for the 29-year-old central defender, with Championship rivals Wigan now joining the chase.

The Latics are currently 23rd in the Championship and face a fight to stay in the second tier, with Smith thought to have been identified as a player who could help sure up Paul Cook's backline.

Portsmouth are also interested, with the Fratton Park side very keen on bringing in a left-sided centre-back following the departure of Matt Clarke to Brighton in the summer.

Ipswich have already signed a left-sided defender during the January transfer window, with Josh Earl arriving on loan from Preston North End on Monday.

Town boss Paul Lambert last week ruled out the possibility of bringing Smith, who made 268 appearances for the Blues before departing in January 2018.

"Tommy's got his own career in the States after whatever he's had here and you can't keep revisiting that," Lambert said. "It's crazy. You've got to move on.

"The lad done great here and was terrific but you have to move on. Football doesn't wait for anyone."