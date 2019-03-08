E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Tite favourites Coggeshall start season by beating Sudbury

PUBLISHED: 14:43 18 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:43 18 August 2019

Sean Marks wins a header for AFC Sudbury on his debut against Coggeshall. Picture: STEVEN SCREECH

Sean Marks wins a header for AFC Sudbury on his debut against Coggeshall. Picture: STEVEN SCREECH

Archant

BetVictor Isthmian North

Coggeshall Town 3

AFC Sudbury 1

The Seed Growers won this the opening match of the season at the Crops with some clinical finishing to give the league favourites an excellent start to the campaign, writes John Campany.

Harry Critchley in action for AFC Sudbury agianst Coggeshall. Picture: STEVEN SCREECHHarry Critchley in action for AFC Sudbury agianst Coggeshall. Picture: STEVEN SCREECH

Last season ended disappointingly for Graeme Smith's side losing in the play offs, but have invested well to strengthen the squad and should be comfortably amongst the early pacemakers.

As for Sudbury manager Mark Morsley, he will largely depend on his youngsters, but on the evidence here some experience may need to be added to the side if real progress is to be achieved.

On the splendid playing surface the home side took a third minute lead when Curtis Haynes-Brown's cross into the box was partially cleared, but only to Mekhi McLeod who had time and space before driving home high into the net.

The speedy McLeod then raced clear and set up Tevan Allen whose effort was blocked, but moments later the visitors should have equalised when Liam Bennett's cross was headed just over Ashley Jones upright by Sean Marks.

The home side were speedy going forward using the pace of McLeod and Nnamdi Nwachuku and the visiting defence was at times hard-pressed.

You may also want to watch:

Although Sudbury had regained their composure they fell further behind on 36 minutes.

A brilliant defence splitting ball over the last defender culminated with Nwachuku moving forward and sending a measured lob beyond the exposed keeper Paul Walker.

Walker then made a terrific save at full length to deny Nwachuku a second goal.

After the break he again saved his side. Haynes-Brown released Nwachuku who sent a fierce cross into the box and Ross Wall powerfully volleyed, but the keeper produced a magnificent save.

It was a strong restart from the home side whilst the visitors' offensive play was laboured and often lacking in penetration.

Nevertheless the lead was reduced in the 61st minute when, following two blocked shots, from Sean Marks Tom Maycock drove home from inside the box.

Coggeshall made the game safe deep into injury time when Conor Hubble superbly steered his curling shot beyond Walker.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Most Read

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Watch: #Gameday – all the sights, sounds and fan reaction from Town’s draw at Posh

Ipswich Town fans share their thoughts on the game at Peterborough on the latest #gameday video. Picture: ARCHANT

Tite favourites Coggeshall start season by beating Sudbury

Sean Marks wins a header for AFC Sudbury on his debut against Coggeshall. Picture: STEVEN SCREECH

Suffolk Punch Trust celebrates with horse and dog show

Suffolk Punch Trust family horse and dog show Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Where can you get the best Sunday roast in Suffolk?

Where can you get the Sunday roast in Suffolk? Pictured is a roast at the Unruly Pig Picture: BOOM ROASTED

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: ‘A reminder of how fragile the feelgood factor is – now Ipswich Town must prove they have truly turned a corner’

Christy Pym flaps at the ball leading to Ipswich taking the lead at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists