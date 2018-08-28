Partly Cloudy

Coggeshall beat Bury Town in entertaining Ram Meadow clash

PUBLISHED: 16:59 17 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:19 17 November 2018

Bury Town players celebrate Cemal Ramadan's sucessful third minute penalty, against Coggeshall .

Archant

Bury Town 2 Coggeshall Town 3

Coggeshall keeper James Bransgrove is forced to pick the ball out of his net as Cemal Ramadan wheels away to celebrate his early goal from the penalty spot for Bury Town. Picture: CARL MARSTONCoggeshall keeper James Bransgrove is forced to pick the ball out of his net as Cemal Ramadan wheels away to celebrate his early goal from the penalty spot for Bury Town. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Bury Town were edged out by high-flying Coggeshall Town in an entertaining Bostik North clash at Ram Meadow, which featured five goals this afternoon.

It was 2-2 at half-time, with Cemal Ramadan and Ollie Hughes on target for the Blues, and Curtis Haynes-Brown and Connor Hubble netting for the Essex visitors.

But Ross Wall netted the only goal of the second period to boost Coggeshall’s promotion hopes

Coggeshall almost broke the deadlock within the first 30 seconds. Keeper Luis Tibbles was on tip-toes to punch sway a cross by winger George Cocklin, and Sam Bantick volleyed the loose ball over from point blank range.

But it was Bury who an early lead, thanks to Ramadan’s third minute penalty.

Keeper James Bransgrove found Ryley Scott’s 25-yarder too hot to handle, the ball spill loosing of his grasp, and he then brought down Ramadan as the striker prepared to tuck home the rebound.

It was Ramadan who stepped up to convert the penalty, and so notch his third goal in two games since his return to the club from Leiston.

The Seed Growers came storming back. Hubble set up Correy Davidson, and his goalbound drive was superbly beaten away by Tibbles.

However, the equaliser did come from the ensuing corner, on 12 minutes, as defender Haynes-Brown was able to head Banick’s delivery into the roof of the net.

Bury conceded again, from another corner routine, to fall behind in the 20th minute.

Hubble rose unmarked to meet Davidson’s corner with a header which reared up off the turf and into the net from point blank range.

The visitors nearly went 3-1 up, from yet another corner in the 22nd minute, but substitute Jamie Shaw nodded wide from close-in.

Bury finished the second half strongly, having weathered the storm. A good cross by right-back Jake Kerins saw Tommy Hughes rush in and poke goalwards, the ball being deflected wide for a corner, from which defender Ian Miller cracked a shot over the top from a good position.

Ollie Hughes very nearly diverted home Scott’s cross in the 39th minute, and from the next corner, Miller’s goalbound header was cleared off the goal-line.

But the Blues did level, in the 43rd minute. Scott delivered a pinpoint cross and Ollie Hughes ghosted in beyond defender Josh Pollard to connect with a diving header which flew into the net.

Five minutes into the second half and Tibbles did well to deny Bantick, turning the ball around his near post from an angled shot.

Coggeshall regained the lead in the 53rd minute, with Wall bundling home Davidson’s excellent cross from a matter of a few feet out.

Wall then failed to score from even closer-in, just after the hour-mark, and Bantick missed the target with just keeper Tibbles to beat as Coggeshall looked to out the game to bed.

Squads

BURY TOWN: Tibbles, Kerins (sub Call, 90), Scott, Fenn, Miller (sub White, 60), Jolland, Horne, Chambers-Shaw, O Hughes, Ramadan, T Hughes (sub Robinson , 68).

COGGESHALL: Bransgrove, Foralin (sub Cunningham, 46), Haynes-Brown (sub Shaw, 21), Allen, Peter, Pollard, Davidson, Hubble, Bantick (sub Nwachcku, 73), Wall, Cocklin.

Attendance: 372

‘He needs to relax himself’ – Skuse agrees Chambers has taken on too much as captain

