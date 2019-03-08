Seed Growers suffer shock home defeat in a game of two contrasting halves

Goalmouth action as Brentwood keeper Robert Budd prepares to deal with another corner, with Coggeshall striker Ross Wall lurking. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

Coggeshall Town 2 Brentwood Town 3

Coggeshall Town sitriker Nnamdi Nwachuku, who gave the Seed Growers an early lead, eludes the challenge of Brentwood defender John Easterford. Picture: CARL MARSTON Coggeshall Town sitriker Nnamdi Nwachuku, who gave the Seed Growers an early lead, eludes the challenge of Brentwood defender John Easterford. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Coggeshall Town, in complete control in the first half, somehow construed to lose tonight’s Bostik North clash with visiting Brentwood Town, in a remarkable game of two halves at West Street.

It was one of the most one-sided first halves imaginable, the only surprise being that the Seed Growers were only 1-0 up through Nnamdi Nwachuku’s eighth minute opener.

But it was all change after the break, with three unanswered goals from Mitchel Hunter (51), Connor Martin (62) and Ryan Mallett (64) propelling Brentwood to the unlikeliest of away wins.

Nwachuku did reduce the arrears in the 69th minute, but Graeme Smith’s men could not fashion an equaliser during the last quarter of the game.

Coggeshall Town's new signing Mekhi McLeod rues another missed chance against Brentwood. Picture: CARL MARSTON Coggeshall Town's new signing Mekhi McLeod rues another missed chance against Brentwood. Picture: CARL MARSTON

The third-placed Seed Growers had won their previous seven matches on the bounce, but they were made to pay for a host of missed chances in the first period, and so missed the chance to cut the gap between themselves and second-placed Maldon & Tiptree. The gap remains four points.

Coggeshall had strong appeals for a penalty turned down in the fifth minute, when Tevan Allen appeared to be tripped in the box, but referee Jack Bloxham allowed play to continue.

However, they did break the deadlock three minutes later, Nwachuku deceiving two defenders before steering a shot from the edge of the box into the bottom corner of the net.

Visiting keeper Robert Budd denied the hosts further quickfire goals, saving new signing Mekhi McLeod’s shot in the 15th minute and then blocking Nwachuku’s goal-bound effort on 26 minutes.

Out of the blue, Brentwood equalised when Hunter’s free-kick found the far corner of the net, and Martin then nodded the visitors in front after Danny Sambridge had made an initial save.

A rather fortuitous angled cross-cum-shot by Mallett made it 3-1 on 64 minutes – making it three goals in 13 minutes.

Five minutes later and Nwachuku was fouled in the box. His penalty was blocked by Budd, although he reacted quickly to slot home the rebound, but there was to be no happy ending.

COGGESHALL: Sambridge, Pollard, Haynes-Brown (sub Gyasi, 73), Hubble, Peter, Corlett, McLeod, Gordon (sub Howell, 78), Nwachuku, Wall, Allen.