‘The fans can get carried away’ – U’s boss McGreal ahead of Swindon trip

Colchester United are unbeaten in four matches, with two wins and two draws, but they can afford no let-up against improving Swindon Town today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The U’s are sixth in the League Two table, going into the last dozen fixtures, but they are only a couple of points better off than ninth-placed Tranmere, so they cannot rest on their laurels if they want to cement at least a play-off place.

“We know that we have to be on our money, because Swindon have had some good results lately,” explained U’s boss John McGreal.

“They have beaten the likes of Forest Green and MK Dons, and drawn against Lincoln, and (manager) Richie (Wellens) has got them playing some good stuff.

“We are certainly not getting carried away. We are not looking too far ahead, because a lot can change in only a week.

“There are still 12 games left, and we have been in a healthy position for most of the season. We have to maintain the good habits we have had of late, because we have played some brilliant football at times.

“The fans can get carried away, and I understand that, because I am a Liverpool fan and I’m getting carried away, in dreamland!

“But we have to keep our feet on the floor, while at the same time the environment continues to be buzzing and is lively,” added McGreal.

The U’s actually have a very tough run-in, having to play every other team in the top-seven apart from Mansfield Town.

Forest Green Rovers and MK Dons will visit the Community Stadium in the next few weeks, while the U’s still have to travel to Exeter, Bury and leaders Lincoln (final day of the season).

And today’s hosts Swindon are still in with a shout, being seven points adrift of the U’s with a game in hand.

The midfield duo of Harry Pell and Tom Lapslie missed last weekend’s 1-1 home draw against Carlisle, due to hamstring injuries. Both have returned to training this week, although this weekend could come too soon, which would mean Diaz Wright retaining his place in midfield.

“I thought Diaz did brilliantly well last weekend. He ran out of legs for the last 20 minutes, when we changed things a bit, but he picked up the heat of the game early on,” added McGreal.

Leading scorer Sammie Szmodics (11 goals) netted the only goal of the game, in the 1-0 home win over Swindon at the start of November, so the Essex club will be gunning for their third league double of the campaign after taking six points out of six against Port Vale and Cheltenham Town.