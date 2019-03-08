Partly Cloudy

‘It’s a frustrated dressing room’ – admits U’s Saunders

PUBLISHED: 11:16 14 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:16 14 April 2019

Sam Saunders, frustrated by the U's mistakes. Picture: RICHARD BLAXALL

Sam Saunders, frustrated by the U's mistakes. Picture: RICHARD BLAXALL

2019 Colchester United Football Club

Sam Saunders admitted that it was a “very frustrated dressing room” following yesterday’s 2-0 defeat at Bury.

Sam Saunders, on his U's full debut, is challenged during yesterday's 2-0 defeat at Bury. Picture: PAGEPIXSam Saunders, on his U's full debut, is challenged during yesterday's 2-0 defeat at Bury. Picture: PAGEPIX

Saunders marked his full Colchester United debut with a man-of-the-match performance, in the middle of the park, but his performance was of little consolation to the 35-year-old as his new club slipped to their fifth defeat in the last six outings.

As a result, the U’s are now five points adrift of the play-offs, with just four games left.

“It’s really frustrating,” rued Saunders.

“It’s a very frustrated dressing room, and at the end you could see the frustration of the fans as well.

“We had a game-plan, and I thought the gaffer (John McGreal) set us up well. We looked in control when we won the ball and turned over possession, and there was space to hurt them.

“But I just felt that we were lacking, whether that be the final pass or the right decision, with just a little bit of quality in the final third.

- Carl Marston’s U’s Player Ratings

“For me, coming in (signing as a free agent), I see a lot of talent on show and many good individuals.

“But what I do see is perhaps a lack of belief and a lack of confidence. They are a little bit down.

“The gaffer gave us all the information that was needed, there was no stone left unturned. We were set up how we wanted to play.

“I felt the game-plan really worked, so I am frustrated, and I am frustrated for the gaffer as well. There’s no one working harder to turn it around than him.

“It’s a good working environment that I have come into. I haven’t come into an environment that should see us stringing together these set of (poor) results that we have had, because we are a better team than that.

“We are more organised than that, but it’s just silly mistakes – not picking up from corners and not clearing your lines.

“As a result, the momentum builds and Bury get more and more pressure. The crowd gets up and up and up, and finally we fold and they score,” added ex-Brentford and Wycombe veteran Saunders.

Meanwhile, boss John McGreal said: “We cannot buy a goal at the moment, while individual errors are costing us at the other end.

“I thought our first half was one of our best performances of the year, against a top team. We certainly didn’t lose that game tactically, instead it was mistakes that cost us.”

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two' – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

'Most expensive coffee I've ever had' - friends given £100 parking fines after Costa Coffee trip

Jennie Cassidy received a £100 parking fine after parking at Costa in Martlesham Pictuer: ADAM HOWLETT

Boxford driver to be sentenced for causing teenager's death

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

How moving to Ipswich helped me turn my life around, says former homeless man

The man, known only as David, has said that coming to Ipswich has helped him turn his life around. Picture: Ian Burt

Cage Warriors Academy South East 23 report: Sensational Edwards submits Butters in Battle of Anglia clash

Craig Edwards celebrates his victory in the Battle of Anglia main event at Cage Warriors Academy South East 23 in Colchester. Picture: BRETT KING

'I want to personally apologise to you... as owner I have to take overall responsibility' – Evans' letter to fans following relegation

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has apologised to fans following the club's relegation to League One. Photo: Laura Macleod

Meet Bury St Edmunds' new PCSOs

PCSOs Mark Ellis and Jessica McLeod say the community's response to their new role has been 'very positive' Picture: ARCHANT

The Fuller Flavour: A sense of relief and the scenes at the end were no surprise

Thumbs up from Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert to the fans, following their support after the team were relegated following the 1-1 draw against Birmingham City. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
