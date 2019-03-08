Video

'It was one of my enjoyable games of the season' – McGreal after U's win

The U's celebrate with Frank Nouble after his goal have given the home side a 1-0 lead against Grimsby Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United boss John McGreal described today’s 1-0 home win over Grimsby Town as “one of the most enjoyable games of the season.”

The U's breathed new life into their flagging play-off bid, with their home victory over Grimsby.

The U's had slipped to five points adrift of the top seven, following a run of five defeats in six outings.

But Frank Nouble's 25th minute winner against the Mariners, combined with a surprise 3-1 home defeat for seventh-placed Exeter City at the hands of Crawley Town, saw the deficit cut to just two points, with three fixtures remaining.

“In a strange way, I really enjoyed this game,” insisted McGreal.

“You have got to handle the pressure, and we managed to do that. In fact, it was one of my most enjoyable games of the season.

“I was really pleased with the boys, I'm immensely proud of them, having in the week read all the things about where we should be, as a team,” added McGreal.

With reference to match-winner Nouble, boss McGreal said: “During the last week we had looked at doing a few little different things, which included playing Frank Nouble up top.

“We had not been scoring many goals, which was a problem, but Frank took his goal well. It was a terrifically calm finish.

“There were a few nerves in the second half, but we defended really well and Grimsby didn't even have a shot on target.”

The U's travel to relegation-haunted Yeovil on Easter Monday.