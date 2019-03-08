Video

'A terrific all-round display' –U's boss McGreal after 2-0 win over MK Dons

Ethan Ross catches under pressure from MK Dons striker Kieran Agard in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United boss John McGreal hailed his side’s 2-0 home win over MK Dons this afternoon as a “terrific performance.”

My post match video of #colu 2-0 win over MK Dons. I look a bit dopey! pic.twitter.com/eYbPx4hszS — Carl Marston (@Carl_Marston) April 27, 2019

A goal early in each half, by Sammie Szmodics (2 mins) and Frankie Kent (48), ensured that the U's play-off interest will be extended into the final day of the regular season.

The U's produced a magnificent performance to beat the promotion-chasing MK Dons, whose hopes of an automatic promotion spot took a big hit.

Most of the U's rivals for the final play-off berth also won, but John McGreal's men will still be in with a shout of snatching a top-seven berth, at champions Lincoln City next weekend.

“This was a terrific all-round display,” enthused McGreal.

“From minute one, we set our stall out, and Sammie (Szmodics) gave us a great start.

“I felt that we would get more opportunities, if we got that early goal, and so it proved because MK Dons needed the win as badly as we did.

“We should have scored more goals in the first half, because the likes of Noubs (Frank Nouble) and Courtney (Senior) got through on goal, but we regrouped at half-time and Frankie Kent's goal was a fantastic goal.

“It's usually the 30-yarders that get the goal of the season, but that was a superb team goal and a great finish from a footballing centre-half.

“I think Frankie has had a wonderful season for us.

“Courtney is gutted in the dressing room that he has not scored today, but he got into some good areas and his pace was electric.

“At least this win has given us a chance next weekend,” added McGreal.