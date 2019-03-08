Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

U's keep play-off hopes alive as Szmodics and Kent net goals against MK Dons

PUBLISHED: 16:56 27 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:59 27 April 2019

Sammie Szmodics celebrates with team-mate Sam Saunders after giving the U's an early lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Sammie Szmodics celebrates with team-mate Sam Saunders after giving the U's an early lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United 2 MK Dons 0

Ethan Ross catches under pressure from MK Dons striker Kieran Agard in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMEthan Ross catches under pressure from MK Dons striker Kieran Agard in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

A goal early in each half, by Sammie Szmodics and Frankie Kent, ensured that Colchester United's play-off interest will be extended into the final day of the regular season.

The U's produced a terrific performance to beat the promotion-chasing MK Dons, whose hopes of an automatic promotion spot took a big hit.

Most of the U's rivals for the final play-off berth also won, but John McGreal's men will still be in with a shout of snatching a top-seven berth, at champions Lincoln City next weekend.

The opener arrived inside the first two minutes.

The Dons could only half clear a corner, the ball rolling into the path of Szmodics on the edge of the penalty area, in a central position.

And Szmodics emphatically beat keeper Lee Nicholls with a crisp low drive that whistled into the bottom corner of the net.

Szmodics turned creator to set up the U's second goal, in the 48th minute.

Frank Nouble caused problems with a strong run down the left flank, and although his cross-cum-shot was blocked, Szmodics was able to nip in and slide the ball back towards Kent, who planted a low shot into the net from 15 yards out.

The U's showed just one change to the side that drew 1-1 at Yeovil on Easter Monday.

Keeper Dillon Barnes, sent off early in the second half for violent conduct, was serving the first of a three-match suspension, which meant a full debut (and home debut) for Ethan Ross.

Ex-West Brom trainee Ross, 22, had come on as a substitute following Barnes' dismissal at Huish Park to make his U's debut.

It took the U's just 95 seconds to break the deadlock, through Szmodics' deadly finish to rattle up his 13th goal of the season.

The goal had followed some good early pressure from the U's, including two early corners.

The U's had a great chance to double their lead, in the ninth minute. Szmodics turned creator this time, threading a precise through ball into the path of the onrushing Frank Nouble, who got beyond the defence but could not direct his shot past keeper Nicholls, who saved with relative ease.

You may also want to watch:

Nouble was in the action again in the 18th minute, exchanging a slick one-two with Ryan Jackson before whipping over a cross which Szmodics was only a whisker away from connecting with a diving header, in front of goal.

Four minutes later and Nouble was once again charging beyond the Dons' defence, though this time he dragged his shot across goal and wide of the far post, with Nicholls untroubled.

MK Dons showed little as an attacking threat, during the first quarter of the game, although centre-half Russell Martin headed wide from Dean Lewington's 27th minute corner, and Conor McGrandles scuffed a shot wide a few seconds later.

The visitors were thwarted by the woodwork on 29 minutes, as David Wheeler's first-time shot from Callum Brittain's low cross cannoned back off the bar.

In fact, the Dons certainly had the better of the last 20 minutes of the first period. Cisse sent a free header wide of the far post, from Lewington's 41st minute free-kick, while keeper Ross showed good composure dealing with long balls into the box.

A terrific break by Courtney Senior almost led to the U's notching a second goal, just a minute before half-time. Senior won possession and then ran more than half the length of the pitch, showing defenders a clean of heels before his final shot was clawed away by the diving Nicholls.

But the home side did get their second goal, inside three minutes of the second half, thanks to Kent's calm finish from Szmodics' assist.

It was a great start to the second half from the U's, and Szmodics peppered the target with efforts around the 55-minute mark. A close-range shot was deflected wide from Brennan Dickenson's cross, and just seconds later his long-range thunderbolt was diverted a foot wide off a defender.

The Dons got on top as the second half wore on, but the U's should have been celebrating a third goal in the 73rd minute, only for Senior to be denied on a one-of-one situation with keeper Nicholls, following a swift break. If he had passed to an unmarked Szmodics, then it would have been a goal.

The U's enjoyed a double escape in the 79th minute. Substitute Chuks Aneke's ferocious shot beat Ross but thudded back of the post, and although Agard tucked home the loose ball, he was standing in an offside position.

Squads

COLCHESTER: Ross, Jackson, Eastman, Kent, Dickenson, Lapslie, Saunders, Senior (sub Stevenson, 79), Szmodics, Eisa (sub Mandron, 72), Nouble (sub Norris, 90+1). Unused subs: Vose, Wright, Kensdale, Clampin.

MK DONS: Nicholls, Brittain (sub Williams, 59), Martin, Houghton, Lewington, McGrandles, Cisse, Harley (sub Aneke, 46), Wheeler (sub Walker, 68), Agard, Hesketh. Unused subs: Moore, Walsh, Watson, D'Ath.

Referee: Antony Coggins (Oxfordshire)

Attendance: 5,000 (1,007 away fans)

Most Read

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

‘I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One’ - McCarthy on Town’s relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Most Read

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

‘I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One’ - McCarthy on Town’s relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Pair found dead in home were woman, 28, and four-year-old boy

The woman found in Park Avenue, Newmarket, is 28 years old, and the child was aged four Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Woman and boy found dead in Suffolk: Neighbours speak of shock

Police at the scene in Park Avenue in Newmarket, after the bodies of a woman and a boy were found at the property on April 26 Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Detectives investigate discovery of human bones in scrapyard

A scrap yard in Cockett Wick Lane, near St Osyth in Essex, was the site human bones were reportedly discovered by a member of the public Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman and young boy found dead in Suffolk

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket, remains behind police cordon while officers investigate the death of a woman and young boy Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Storm Hannah: Yellow weather warning still in place and Highways England ‘monitoring Orwell Bridge’

Strong winds and high waves could batter the Suffolk coast today as Storm Hannah sweeps in from the west of England Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists