‘I applaud our fans’ – U’s boss McGreal after last-gasp 1-0 win at Cambridge

U's boss John McGreal © Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United boss John McGreal praised the 1,119 away fans who turned up to roar their team on to a dramatic 1-0 win at Cambridge United this afternoon.

My post match video of #colu terrific last gasp 1-0 win at Cambridge pic.twitter.com/KmuDKddfm6 — Carl Marston (@Carl_Marston) March 30, 2019

Kane Vincent-Young blasted home a dramatic last-gasp winner, in the sixth and last minute of injury-time at the Abbey Stadium, his shot flying into the roof of the net right in front of the U’s fans.

As a result, McGreal’s men are now just one point adrift of the League Two play-off zone, going into their last six fixtures.

“What a fantastic finish from Kane! And I think we fully deserved it,” enthused McGreal.

“The pressure was on the boys, after a run of poor results, not performances, and we have worked ever so hard to remain in and around it, all season.

Sammie Szmodics is beaten to the ball at Cambridge this afternoon. Picture: PAGEPIX Sammie Szmodics is beaten to the ball at Cambridge this afternoon. Picture: PAGEPIX

“We missed several chances, especially in the first half, and you then think – ‘are we going to come off it, in the second half?’

A quick few seconds reaction from match winner Kane Vincent-Young #colu pic.twitter.com/VGqSxOdfJC — Carl Marston (@Carl_Marston) March 30, 2019

“But this was a really good away performance, and it was the fans who kept us going, right to the end.

“In fact, our supporters really need to be applauded for their roles today. They kept us going, and willing us to score.

“We showed terrific character, because you’re thinking, when Sammie (Szmodics) went close in the second or third minute of injury-time, that we might have had our last chance.

“But then our left-back (Vincent-Young) pops up in the mix, right at the death.

“Mikael (Mandron) held the ball up well and Kane controlled it and smashed it into the roof of the net.

“It was a great moment, and a great finish,” added McGreal.