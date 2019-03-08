'We thoroughly deserved it' - U's boss McGreal after Carabao Cup success at Crawley
PUBLISHED: 22:30 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 22:58 29 October 2019
PA Wire
Colchester United boss, John McGreal, praised his side for a "thoroughly deserved" victory over Crawley Town, to reach the quarter-finals of the League Cup (Carabao Cup) for the first time in 45 years tonight.
The U's rallied from a goal down to win this fourth round tie by a 3-1 score-line, via Luke Norris' 22nd minute headed equaliser and then an own goal from keeper Michael Luyambula and a third from substitute Luke Gambin.
"We started very slowly, and Crawley scored a great goal," explained McGreal.
"It was important for us to respond quickly, and we got the equaliser straight away (two minutes later).
Noubs (Frank Nouble) did well to dig out the cross from the by-line and it was a powerful header from Luke (Norris).
You may also want to watch:
That goal settled us down and I thought we thoroughly deserved to win, after that slow start.
"We were excellent in that second half. We played some good football. We were very cool, calm and collected," added McGreal.
The U's boss continued: "We let ourselves down in the league game here (2-1 defeat). The players knew that they let that match slip, in the second half.
"But we were strong in the second half this time. Cohen Bramall's free-kick may have gone in off the keeper (for the second goal), but it was fantastic technique from him to get the ball over the wall and down again.
"It's nice when all the work on set pieces in training finally pays off. We were a little fortunate, but it's about time we got some luck! Normally, that would have gone high, wide and handsome.
"Luke (Gambin) then finished it all off with the third goal. He took his opportunity well and slid the ball under the keeper."