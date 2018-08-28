‘It was a game we should have won’ – U’s McGreal
PUBLISHED: 17:21 24 November 2018
Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738
Colchester United boss John McGreal admitted that today’s 1-1 home draw against Exeter City was “a game we should have won.”
Sammie Szmodics netted a goal worthy of winning any game but the U’s then leaked a soft equaliser almost immediately afterwards.
“We were very unlucky not to win, I think even a blind man could see that!” insisted McGreal.
Exeter keeper Christy Pym had an excellent day, but even he couldn’t prevent Szmodics from finally breaking the deadlock with a wonderful finish in the 67th minute.
Trickster Courtney Senior set up the chance with some wonderful build-up play, but there was still much to do when Szmodics suddenly let fly with a thunderous 20-yard volley which flew like a rocket into the back of the net.
It was Szmodics’ seventh goal of the campaign, but the U’s lead only lasted for two minutes.
The hosts struggled to fully clear a free-kick and they twice blocked shots inside the six-yard box before leading scorer Jayden Stockley scrambled home what was his 11th goal of the season, from a matter of a few feet put.
It was a very scrappy goal to concede, and it effectively cost McGreal’s men two points.
McGreal continued: “I thought we were excellent, against a team who were the beaten play-off finalists last season.
“Their keeper (Pym) was man of the match by far. He pulled off several great saves, but I am proud of my team today.
“I thought we improved in the final third of the pitch. We brought different phases to our game.
“It was a terrific strike by Sammie (Szmodics). And it needed such a strike to beat their keeper today!
“We have got Sammie back running again, and he’s looking very sharp,” added McGreal.