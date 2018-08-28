‘It was a game we should have won’ – U’s McGreal

Ryan Jackson has a low shot well saved by Exeter keeper Christy Pym, who was in good form. Picture: PAGEPIX Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Colchester United boss John McGreal admitted that today’s 1-1 home draw against Exeter City was “a game we should have won.”

Kane Vincent-Young is fouled by Exeter City midfielder Jake Taylor. Picture: PAGEPIX Kane Vincent-Young is fouled by Exeter City midfielder Jake Taylor. Picture: PAGEPIX

Sammie Szmodics netted a goal worthy of winning any game but the U’s then leaked a soft equaliser almost immediately afterwards.

“We were very unlucky not to win, I think even a blind man could see that!” insisted McGreal.

Exeter keeper Christy Pym had an excellent day, but even he couldn’t prevent Szmodics from finally breaking the deadlock with a wonderful finish in the 67th minute.

Trickster Courtney Senior set up the chance with some wonderful build-up play, but there was still much to do when Szmodics suddenly let fly with a thunderous 20-yard volley which flew like a rocket into the back of the net.

My post match video of #colu 1 Exeter 1 just 60 seconds after the final whistle pic.twitter.com/lTGdyF6Ezk — Carl Marston (@Carl_Marston) November 24, 2018

It was Szmodics’ seventh goal of the campaign, but the U’s lead only lasted for two minutes.

The hosts struggled to fully clear a free-kick and they twice blocked shots inside the six-yard box before leading scorer Jayden Stockley scrambled home what was his 11th goal of the season, from a matter of a few feet put.

It was a very scrappy goal to concede, and it effectively cost McGreal’s men two points.

McGreal continued: “I thought we were excellent, against a team who were the beaten play-off finalists last season.

“Their keeper (Pym) was man of the match by far. He pulled off several great saves, but I am proud of my team today.

“I thought we improved in the final third of the pitch. We brought different phases to our game.

“It was a terrific strike by Sammie (Szmodics). And it needed such a strike to beat their keeper today!

“We have got Sammie back running again, and he’s looking very sharp,” added McGreal.