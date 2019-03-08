Video

‘It was a poor night for us’ – U’s boss McGreal on 3-0 defeat and Nouble red card

U's boss John McGreal, whose side lost 3-0 to Forest Green Rovers. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United boss John McGreal was frustrated with his side’s 3-0 home defeat, and also Frank Nouble’s late red card, at the hands of Forest Green Rovers.

The U’s were blown away by goals from Liam Shephard (21mins), Reece Brown (33) and Christian Doidge (81), before Nouble was dismissed for two bookable offences.

The ex-Ipswich Town attacker had been booked for a foul in the 36th minute, and he was then shown a red card for a show of dissent. He will therefore be suspended for this Saturday’s trip to Exeter.

“You could the frustration on the pitch near the end, but it’s one where we have to be more disciplined,” insisted McGreal. “Frank got himself sent off with a bit of dissent. That was disappointing, and it’s one we will look at within the club, because we need our players and we need that discipline.

“Even when we are getting beaten we need to control that discipline, because the game had gone. It was a poor night for us.

“We didn’t expect that, but sometimes you have to give the opposition credit.

“I thought they were very good, but the first goal was a very poor goal to concede.

“We huffed and puffed, but just seemed a yard off the pace today. We couldn’t get going.

“You’d have to ask Rene (Gilmartin) whether he could have done better with the first goal, but we’ve seen it on the tape and it does look as though he could have done better.

“Their goals came when we were beginning to get a foothold in the game,” added McGreal.