U's boss McGreal's final day experiences with Ipswich Town and Tranmere

PUBLISHED: 12:18 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 03 May 2019

U's boss John McGreal celebrates his side's 1-0 home victory over tomorrow's hosts Lincoln City, from last October. Picture: STEVE WALLER

U's boss John McGreal celebrates his side's 1-0 home victory over tomorrow's hosts Lincoln City, from last October. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United boss, John McGreal, has had his own experiences of exciting final day shoot-outs, as a player.

McGreal, 46, is hoping that his U's side can get over the line tomorrow, by winning at champions Lincoln with other results falling for them elsewhere, to sneak into the last League Two play-off spot.

You may also want to watch:

“I had that experience when I was at Ipswich. We were trying to get in the top two, and ended up getting in the play-offs,” recalled McGreal, with reference to Town's play-off glory of 1999-2000.

“It was the same earlier in my career, at Tranmere, when we were in the play-offs trying to get in the top two (Rovers lost in the play-offs three years in a row in the mid-1990s, while trying to get into the Premier League).

“I know what it's like to be in and out of it, on the final day.

“It was also the case when I was relegated from the Premier League with Ipswich (in 2002). We had three tough games at the end of the season, against Arsenal and Manchester United, and eventually lost on the final day 5-0 at Liverpool to go down,” added McGreal.

