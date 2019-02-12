Video

‘The substitutes made a big difference’ – U’s boss McGreal after 1-1 draw against Carlisle

Colchester United boss John McGreal, pictured ahead of today's game against Carlisle. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United boss, John McGreal, praised his side for their “character” in sticking to their guns and grabbing a late point against Carlisle United this afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Carlisle United manager Steven Pressley, pictured during this afternoon's match at Colchester. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Carlisle United manager Steven Pressley, pictured during this afternoon's match at Colchester. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Frankie Kent rescued a point for the U’s, against play-off rivals Carlisle at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Hallam Hope’s 10th league goal of the season, in the 57th minute, looked as though it would secure a league double for the Cumbrians, following on from their 4-0 win over the U’s at Brunton Park before Christmas.

But Kent had other ideas, thanks to his 84th minute equaliser, which incredibly was the U’s first headed goal of the whole season!

“I thought we fully deserved the point,” insisted McGreal.

My post-match #colu video within 60 seconds of final whistle. Don't think it will win any awards! U's 1 Carlisle 1. pic.twitter.com/rntY3gRDZF — Carl Marston (@Carl_Marston) February 23, 2019

“Carlisle came here with a game-plan, to hurt us on the counter-attack, and I thought it was a great game to watch.

“Chances were at a premium at both ends, but there was a lot of good football played between both boxes.

“We just kept going, and I must praise the character of the boys. They really rolled up their sleeves.

“The substitutes helped to change it for us. They made a big difference.

“And I think if the game had gone on another 10 minutes, then we would have won the game,” added McGreal.

Carlisle boss Steven Pressley said: “We should have got more than one point.

“In the first half we were in control of the match. Colchester had a lot of possession, but we never looked like we were going to concede a goal.”