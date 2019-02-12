Partly Cloudy

‘I think it’s a good point’ – U’s boss McGreal after 1-1 draw at Macclesfield

PUBLISHED: 17:49 16 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:49 16 February 2019

U's boss John McGreal and Macclesfield manager Sol Campbell. Picture: STEVE WALLER

U's boss John McGreal and Macclesfield manager Sol Campbell. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Colchester United boss John McGreal was “pleased” with the way his side battled back to gain a point from today’s 1-1 draw at Macclesfield Town.

Frank Nouble converted a 47th minute penalty to equalise, after Scott Wilson had given the Silkmen a 44th minute lead.

It means the U’s have now taken seven points from a possible nine, in their last three fixtures, to sit in sixth spot in League Two.

McGreal also revealed that Nouble was always going to take on the penalty duties, even if regular spot-kick taker Harry Pell had been playing – Pell was sidelined by a hamstring injury.

“We changed it at half-time to 3-4-3 (bringing on centre-half Tom Eastman as a substitute) to give Courtney (Senior) more license to play,” explained McGreal.

“And it worked. Courtney got us the penalty, and Frank (Nouble) scored the spot kick.

“Harry (Pell) missed last week, so Frank was always going to take the penalties.

“I thought we were wasteful at times, not getting our shots away in the first half, but we improved in the second half and this keeps our good run going.

“I think it’s a good point. Crewe found it tough here last week (3-3 draw). Macclesfield have dug in, they go to the last minutes, and they are certainly up for the fight.

“We are pleased with the point.

“We’ve had too many defeats in games like this. We had to defend a few corners late on, and I’m sure that other teams will find it tough here,” added McGreal.

The U’s boss revealed that Tom Lapslie had struggled with a hamstring injury during the week, and so was replaced early in the second half, while fellow midfielder Ben Stevenson was “only touch and go” because of a knee injury.

The U’s are home to play-off rivals Carlisle United, who are one point and one place behind in seventh, next weekend.

