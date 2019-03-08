Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'You have to deal with it and move on' - U's McGreal

PUBLISHED: 11:13 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:13 08 May 2019

Colchester United players show their disappointment after missing out on the League Two play-off, despite winning 3-0 at Lincoln. Skipper Frankie Kent, left, is distraught alongside Ethan Ross and Sammie Szmodics. Picture: PAGEPIX

Colchester United players show their disappointment after missing out on the League Two play-off, despite winning 3-0 at Lincoln. Skipper Frankie Kent, left, is distraught alongside Ethan Ross and Sammie Szmodics. Picture: PAGEPIX

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Colchester United boss, John McGreal, is committed to helping his team "get stronger" to mount another promotion push next season, and this time hopefully a successful one.

The U's missed out on the top seven by a mere one point and one place this season, although that tells only half the tale.

McGreal's men were actually squatting in the vital last play-off berth, right up until rivals Newport snatched an 87th minute equaliser at Morecambe to leapfrog the U's, who were completing a sensational 3-0 win at champions Lincoln.

"We've played some unbelievable stuff this season, and the fans have said this as well," enthused McGreal.

"It can be a cruel game, and you start to think where could we have got that extra point from?

"But you can't think like that, it's a season over 46 games, and we weren't able to get a couple more points during that blip (run of two wins in 10 matches between mid-February and mid-April).

"But it's still been a brilliant season - I would argue with anyone that it hasn't been a brilliant season. We've broken all our records since I've been, so I'm delighted with it.

You may also want to watch:

"We are trying to kick on, and to get stronger and stronger as a team, and we've been able to do that over the last three years.

"We've missed out again - with two minutes to go we were in it.

"But it wasn't to be, and you have to deal with it and move on.

"Results elsewhere did hurt, but we have to move on this summer.

"We have contracts to try and sort out, and targets to obviously try and bring in, which is how we try and move forward with this football club.

"We want to keep evolving as a club.

"It's our highest points total (70) to finish for quite a number of years, and 20 wins we haven't had for a number of years. It's also 19 clean-sheets, so it goes on and on.

"It's gutting how those last couple of minutes panned out. It's happened to me twice now in the last three years, going into the last game and reliant on others, and yet they score late or concede late.

"We were the team with momentum as well. People would have feared us, especially Mansfield after being so close and missing out - they would have been the team we played (in the play-offs)," added McGreal.

Most Read

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Most Read

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two dead after series of explosions destroy bungalow

Emergency services attend the scene of a house explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ex-soldier required help standing when caught four times driving limit

Ipswich Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Tractor Girls win fifth-straight County Cup with crushing victory over Market Women

Ipswich Town Women celebrate their fifth successive Suffolk FA Women’s Cup Picture: ROSS HALLS

Poole Pirates v Ipswich Witches... Big meeting preview

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins will be hoping his side can get the points at Poole. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Police investigate window damage to train

Police are investigating after a train window was damaged. Picture: Sonya Brown
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists