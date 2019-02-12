U’s injured duo of Pell and Lapslie return to training

Harry Pell pulls up during a battle for the ball with Chris Clements, clutching his right hamstring, against Cheltenham. Pell has returned to training this week. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

The Colchester United midfield duo of Harry Pell and Tom Lapslie are both back in training, after their respective hamstring injuries.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

But fellow midfielder, Brandon Comley, remains sidelined by a knee problem.

Pell has sat out the last couple of matches, after damaging his hamstring during the 3-0 home win over his former club Cheltenham Town three weeks ago, while Lapslie tweaked a sore hamstring during the 1-1 draw at Macclesfield a fortnight ago.

Diaz Wright came in to deputise, alongside Ben Stevenson, during last Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Carlisle, and did a good job, and it could still be that this weekend’s trip to Swindon Town might come a little too soon for both Pell and Lapslie.

A late decision is likely.

“Pele (Pell) and Tom (Lapslie) have both been training on the grass this week, though with the sports scientist, not me. It was pleasing to see them out there,” explained John McGreal following today’s training session.

“However, Brandon (Comley) is still not ready to join in on the training pitch. A scan has shown no signs of damage, but he’s still not comfortable with it.

“He needs to strengthen up the knee,” added McGreal.