Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer
Video

U’s knocked out of the FA Cup at Stanley and also pick up two injuries

PUBLISHED: 16:56 10 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:59 10 November 2018

Sammie Szmodics looks to get past Accrington defender Michael Ihiekwe during this afternoon's FA Cup first round tie at the Crown Ground. Picture: RICHARD BLAXALL

Sammie Szmodics looks to get past Accrington defender Michael Ihiekwe during this afternoon's FA Cup first round tie at the Crown Ground. Picture: RICHARD BLAXALL

2018 Colchester United Football Club

Accrington Stanley 1 Colchester United 0

Colchester United were knocked out of the FA Cup in the first round by League Two hosts Accrington Stanley this afternoon.

It was not a good day for the Essex visitors – because they also picked up injuries to defender Tom Eastman and keeper Rene Gilmartin.

The U’s had enjoyed the better of the first half-hour, but they found themselves trailing to Dan Barlaser’s deflected shot in the 35th minute.

Luke Prosser needlessly gave the ball away, and Barlaser made the most of it, making room for himself before lashing in a shot which reared up off Harry Pell and over substitute keeper Dillon Barnes, who had replaced an injured Gilmartin just five minutes before.

That proved to be the only goal of the game.

The U’s showed two changes to the side that beat Swindon 1-0 at home last weekend to rise to third in League Two.

Brennan Dickenson replaced the injured Luke Norris, with Frank Nouble playing up top and Dickenson operating on the left flank, while Eastman came in for Prosser in central defence.

However, Eastman lasted less than three minutes, following a clash of heads with striker Luke Charman. The U’s defender needed treatment on the pitch before getting rather unsteadily to his feet, almost certainly suffering from concussion. So Prosser appeared as an early substitute.

But the U’s registered the first goal attempt, with home keeper Connor Ripley palming away Harry Pell’s angled shot for a corner on six minutes. Ripley then struggled to keep out a 25-yarder from Sammie Szmodics, only getting the ball under control after a juggle.

Szmodics came close to breaking the deadlock in the 11th minute. Courtney Senior ran at the Stanley defence and swept over a cross which was only half-cleared. Szmodics’ goalbound shot was beaten away by Ripley.

It had been a bright start from the visitors, and Nouble spurned a good chance to score on 14 minutes when bursting through on goal, from Brennan Dickenson’s pass. Nouble had only Ripley to beat, but the keeper managed to divert the shot over his bar.

Stanley were within a whisker of taking the lead themselves, in the 24th minute, leading scorer Billy Kee heading only a foot over the bar from Sean McConville’s precision cross.

The U’s suffered another injury blow on the half-hour mark. Keeper Gilmartin appeared to hurt his leg while executing a kick upfield, and so was replaced by Dillon Barnes.

Just five minutes later and Barnes was picking the ball out of his net, as Barlaser’s shot took a wicked deflection to give Accrington a 1-0 lead.

It was so nearly 2-0 in the 44th minute, as skipper McCoville’s long-range shot ruffled the side-netting, while five minutes into the second half, Barnes did well to parry a stinging shot by Jordan Clark.

The U’s had a few half-chances, midway through the second half. Nouble flashed a header wide from Szmodics’ delivery, while Pell blasted over from distance.

Nouble was booked for diving, after he had skipped past keeper Ripley and then gone to ground, on 77 minutes, while at the other end Barnes pulled off a terrific save to keep out defender Ben Richards-Everton’s towering header.

Squads

ACCRINGTON: Ripley, Johnson, Ihiekwe, Hughes, Richards-Everton, Clark, Barlaser, Finley, McConville, Charman (sub Mingoia, 90), Kee. Unused subs: Maxted, Brown, Zanzala, Sykes, Platt, Conneely.

COLCHESTER: Gilmartin (sub Barnes, 29), Jackson, Eastman (sub Prosser, 3), Kent, Vincent-Young, Pell, Lapslie, Senior, Szmodics, Dickenson, Nouble (sub Mandron, 77). Unused subs: Comley, Wright, Gondoh, Collins.

Referee: Martin Coy (County Durham)

Attendance: 1,267 (131 away fans)

Opinion Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-2 draw at Reading

13 minutes ago Stuart Watson
Freddie Sears celebrates scoring Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town drew 2-2 at Reading in a Championship clash this afternoon. STUART WATSON gives outlines the key talking points.

READING 2-2 IPSWICH TOWN: Blues made to pay for not taking their chances as Reading fight back to draw

22 minutes ago Andy Warren
Freddie Sears slots home Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town let a lead slip against a relegation rival for the second week in a row as they were held 2-2 by Reading.

Live Matchday Recap: Blues have to settle for a draw in vital Reading clash

12:00 Andy Warren
Freddie Sears celebrates scoring Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town drew 2-2 with Reading at the Madejski Stadium in a dramatic game this afternoon.

‘This is just my way’ – Lambert insists contrasts with Hurst are not conscious

10:00 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert was an animated figure on the touchline for his first game in charge of Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert insists he has not consciously set about trying to do the opposite of predecessor Paul Hurst.

Video Match preview: Reading v Ipswich Town – All you need to know

06:00
Jordan Roberts is set to lead the line again for Ipswich Town today. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town take on fellow Championship strugglers Reading at the Madejski Stadium this afetrnoon (3pm). STUART WATSON previews the action.

Nostalgia Reading v Ipswich nostalgia: Town beat Reading for their first away win in ten months

09:00 Ross Halls
Alex Mathie celebrates his goal as Town beat Reading 4-1 at Elm Park in 1995

In this week’s Ipswich Town nostalgia, we look back to October 28, 1995, when Town beat Reading 4-1 at the Elm Park to secure their first away win in ten months.

Lambert’s side to be backed by 2,000-strong Blue Army for crunch Reading clash

Yesterday, 17:00 Andy Warren
Town fans at The Den for the match against Millwall Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town will once again be cheered on by an away support of 2,000 when they take on Reading tomorrow.

‘Maybe our hardest game of the season’ - Reading boss Clement on basement battle

Yesterday, 14:00 Andy Warren
Reading manager Paul Clement sees the clash with Ipswich as the hardest of his side's season. Picture: PA

Reading boss Paul Clement is expecting tomorrow’s bottom-of-the-table clash with Ipswich Town to be the ‘hardest game of the season’.

The Ipswich players who could emerge from the shadows and offer Lambert a vital boost

Yesterday, 13:41 Andy Warren
Ellis Harrison and Jon Nolan were both signed by Ipswich Town in the summer. Picture: ARCHANT

Andy Warren looks at the Ipswich Town players who could emerge and offer Paul Lambert some much needed help.

Ipswich Town loan trio all eligible to play in FA Cup this weekend

Yesterday, 13:17 Stuart Watson
Josh Emmanuel is on loan at Shrewsbury Town this season, having spent last season on loan at Rotherham. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town will allow loan trio Josh Emmanuel, Luke Woolfenden and Ben Morris to feature in the FA Cup for their loan clubs this weekend.

Most read

Video WATCH: Dramatic moment car flips and rolls on A11

The car flipping on the A11 at Six Mile Bottom. Picture: BEDFORDSHIRE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE AND HERTFORDSHIRE ROADS POLICING UNIT

‘Devoid of ambition’ – Calls to start Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre from scratch

Thousands flock to Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre each year - and is among the biggest in the country Picture: GREGG BROWN

Video ‘Environmental disaster’ – Anger at bid for 21-metre high substation in beauty spot

Members of the Save Our Sandlings group, pictured at the AONB site where a substation could be built Picture: PETER CHADWICK

‘This is just my way’ – Lambert insists contrasts with Hurst are not conscious

Paul Lambert was an animated figure on the touchline for his first game in charge of Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Live Matchday Recap: Blues have to settle for a draw in vital Reading clash

Freddie Sears celebrates scoring Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture Pagepix

Attacker grabbed woman by the throat and threw her to floor in church

Leon Woods has been jailed for 20 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24