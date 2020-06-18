E-edition Read the EADT online edition
SEE Colchester United cheered on by stadium of cardboard cut-out fans

PUBLISHED: 18:53 18 June 2020

Colchester Uniteds Ryan Jackson wipes the ball as he prepares to take a throw in during the Sky Bet League Two play-off semi final first leg match at the JobServe Community Stadium, Colchester. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Colchester Uniteds Ryan Jackson wipes the ball as he prepares to take a throw in during the Sky Bet League Two play-off semi final first leg match at the JobServe Community Stadium, Colchester. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire

PA Wire

Colchester United players are being cheered on by an army of silent fans at their Sky Bet League Two play-off against Exeter this evening.

Cardboard cutout pictures of fans in the stands during the Sky Bet League Two play-off semi final first leg match at the JobServe Community Stadium, Colchester. Picture: Adam Davy/PA WireCardboard cutout pictures of fans in the stands during the Sky Bet League Two play-off semi final first leg match at the JobServe Community Stadium, Colchester. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire

The team ran on to the pitch in the first half no doubt imagining a raucous round of applause from the ‘fans’ watching up in the stands.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions real life fans are banned so the JobServe Community Stadium has been filled with substitutes – cardboard cut-outs.

The first half has been goalless and this is the first time either team has played for 103 days, due to the regular season being curtailed.

Cohen Bramall went closest to opening the scoring for the hosts when his free-kick stung the palms of Lewis Ward.

Colchester Uniteds Frank Nouble (left) and Exeter Citys Dean Moxey battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League Two play-off semi final first leg match at the JobServe Community Stadium, Colchester. PA Photo. Picture: Adam Davy/PA WireColchester Uniteds Frank Nouble (left) and Exeter Citys Dean Moxey battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League Two play-off semi final first leg match at the JobServe Community Stadium, Colchester. PA Photo. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Colchester Uniteds Frank Nouble (right) and Exeter Citys Dean Moxey battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League Two play-off semi final first leg match at the JobServe Community Stadium, Colchester. Picture: Adam Davy/PA WireColchester Uniteds Frank Nouble (right) and Exeter Citys Dean Moxey battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League Two play-off semi final first leg match at the JobServe Community Stadium, Colchester. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire

