SEE Colchester United cheered on by stadium of cardboard cut-out fans
PUBLISHED: 18:53 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 19:04 18 June 2020
PA Wire
Colchester United players are being cheered on by an army of silent fans at their Sky Bet League Two play-off against Exeter this evening.
The team ran on to the pitch in the first half no doubt imagining a raucous round of applause from the ‘fans’ watching up in the stands.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions real life fans are banned so the JobServe Community Stadium has been filled with substitutes – cardboard cut-outs.
The first half has been goalless and this is the first time either team has played for 103 days, due to the regular season being curtailed.
Cohen Bramall went closest to opening the scoring for the hosts when his free-kick stung the palms of Lewis Ward.
