Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer

U’s look to repeat Trophy exploits of 22 years ago, starting at Cambridge

PUBLISHED: 06:07 13 November 2018

U's boss, John McGreal, hoping to mastermind some EFL Trophy success at Cambridge tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

U's boss, John McGreal, hoping to mastermind some EFL Trophy success at Cambridge tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

It will be winner-takes-all at Cambridge United, in this evening’s East Anglian derby, and Colchester United do not have to look far to seek inspiration.

The one and only time that the Essex club reached the final of the EFL Trophy, currently named the Checkatrade Trophy, was when the competition was known as the Auto Windscreen Shield and Steve Wignall was on the U’s hot seat.

That was back in the 1996-97 season, when Wignall’s men went all the way to Wembley for the final, where they lost a penalty shoot-out to Carlisle United after a goalless draw.

There could well be a penalty shoot-out to decide tonight’s clash, at the Abbey Stadium, and ironically the U’s glorious Trophy run of 22 years ago all kicked-off with a midweek win away at neighbours Cambridge.

Steve Whitton swept home a late winner to seal a 1-0 win at the Abbey, in the days when all the early rounds were just knock-out – there were no group stages.

The U’s went on to record impressive away wins at Millwall (3-2 after extra-time) and Brentford (1-0), and then defeat Northampton (2-1 at home), before overturning a 2-0 deficit from the first leg at London Road to beat Barry Fry’s Peterborough United 3-0 at Layer Road and so win 3-2 on aggregate in the southern area final, to secure a Wemebley appearance.

Back to the current-day, and the four-strong Group B of the EFL Trophy has all four teams locked together on three points, with one win and one defeat apiece for Colchester, Cambridge, Southend and Southampton Under-21s.

If tonight’s fixtures end in draws, after the 90 minutes, then a penalty shoot-out will decide the outcome, with the winners securing an extra point and so progression into the knock-out phase.

That’s why it’s winner-takes-all, in both games – the U’s lost 2-0 at home to Sounthampton Under-21s, before beating Southend 2-0.

The U’s were unlucky to be knocked out of the FA Cup, via a 1-0 defeat at League One high-fliers Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

John McGreal’s men also exited the League Cup at the first round, suffering a penalty shoot-out defeat at Cheltenham after a 2-2 draw, so they would like to avoid a hat-trick of cup disappointments tonight, even though promotion remains the main priority.

“It’s Cambridge away, and it’s winner-takes-all, so it’s a brilliant chance for us,” explained boss McGreal. “It’s a good game for us to look forward to.”

Unfortunately, the U’s picked up two injuries at Accrington, with defender Tom Eastman (head) and keeper Rene Gilmartin (hamstring) both substituted inside the first half-hour, to add to Luke Norris’ swollen ankle suffered the previous weekend, in the 1-0 league win over Swindon.

All three will be out tonight. Norris needs a couple of weeks for his ankle to settle down, before it can be assessed properly, so the striker will not feature at Newport in the league this Saturday. Gilmartin would also be unlikely to recover in time for the trip to South Wales.

“I decided to rotate it a little, by putting Luke (Prosser on the bench) to try and give Tom (Eastman) a game, but it didn’t work out!” said McGreal.

“And I don’t know how Rene did his hamstring, so that has to be assessed.”

Topic Tags:

Old dogs, new tricks - how Lambert’s changes have brought improvement on the pitch

44 minutes ago Andy Warren
Paul Lambert has made a few changes to Ipswich Town's approach since his arrival.

ANDY WARREN takes a look at the changes made by Paul Lambert since his appointment as Ipswich Town manager.

Kings of Anglia Podcast: Reading draw, Lambert’s transformation and where Hurst will land next

Yesterday, 17:00 Andy Warren
Freddie Sears has scored in each of his last two games

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren are back with the latest episode of the Kings of Anglia Podcast.

‘He’s turned us into a team that looks like scoring goals and conceding less’ - Spence on Lambert impact

Yesterday, 12:41 Andy Warren
Jordan Spence has started both of Ipswich Town's games under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jordan Spence has hailed the impact of manager Paul Lambert and believes the Blues can pull themselves away from trouble if they maintain the high standards they have set.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: A win over Arsenal and remembering Marton Fulop

Yesterday, 11:00 Ross Halls
Eric Gates scored on this day in 1983

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features wins over Arsenal and Stoke, while we also remember the late Marton Fulop.

Downes added to England U20 squad for Germany clash at Colchester

Yesterday, 10:14 Andy Warren
Flynn Downes started Paul Lambert's first two games in charge of Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Flynn Downes has been called into the England U20 for their game with Germany in Colchester next week.

Opinion Fuller Flavour: ‘If we stay up it will be 100% because of Lambert’

Yesterday, 06:00
Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert is very animated on the touchline at Reading Picture Pagepix

Karl Fuller reflects on the Reading draw, plus the generosity of Ipswich Town fans

Video Sears’ cool finish, Edwards’ crisp volley and Knudsen switching off – watch highlights of Reading 2 Ipswich Town 2

Sunday, November 11, 2018 Stuart Watson
Freddie Sears slots home Ipswich's second goal at Reading. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town remain five points adrift at the foot of the Championship table following yesterday’s 2-2 draw at Reading.

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Don’t look back in anger Town fans... at least not today

Sunday, November 11, 2018 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert gives the thumbs up to travelling supporters following Saturday's 2-2 draw at Reading. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town remain five points adrift at the foot of the Championship table following Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Reading. STUART WATSON gives his thoughts.

Opinion Northstander: It’s far more positive, but it’s also a desperate race against time

Sunday, November 11, 2018
Freddie Sears celebrates scoring Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture Pagepix

Northstander Terry Hunt knows things on the pitch appear better. And asks what on earth has happened to that lot up the A140?

Opinion Andy Warren: Player ratings as Blues show promise but ultimately let it slip at Reading

Sunday, November 11, 2018 Andy Warren
Trevoh Chalobah's expression says it all as he watches the second half highlights on the big screen at Reading at Reading Picture Pagepix

Andy Warren hands out his player ratings following Ipswich Town’s 2-2 draw at Reading.

Most read

Updated Huge tailbacks after lorry crash on A14 roundabout

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on the A14 near Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Toy bargains before Black Friday - sales from Argos, Smyths and The Entertainer

Lego City Capital Construction Set is in the toy sale at Argos. Picture: ARGOS

Historian Dan Snow reveals he ‘almost died’ in the River Deben

Dan Snow signed copies of his new book On This Day in History Picture: AMY GIBBONS

Kings of Anglia Podcast: Reading draw, Lambert’s transformation and where Hurst will land next

Freddie Sears has scored in each of his last two games

‘He’s turned us into a team that looks like scoring goals and conceding less’ - Spence on Lambert impact

Jordan Spence has started both of Ipswich Town's games under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Two families in a Suffolk village unite to bring their dilapidated local pub back to life

Manager of the Brewers pub, Jake Bennett-Day, and the head chef, Dan Russell, with the two families from the village who have bought the pub – James Austin and his wife, Zos Austin on the left and Martin and Sheona Fraser on the right.

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24