Carl Marston’s U’s Player Ratings after draw with Exeter
PUBLISHED: 06:00 25 November 2018
Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738
Colchester United correspondent, Carl Marston, awards his U’s Player Ratings (out of 10) following yesterday’s 1-1 home draw against Exeter City, when Sammie Szmodics’ superb 67th minute opener was matched by Jayden Stockley’s scrappy equaliser just two minutes later.
Dillon Barnes 6
Keeper had very little to do
Ryan Jackson 7
Went very close with angled drive
Frankie Kent 7
Embraced senior centre-half role
Ollie Kensdale 7
Can be proud of his league debut
- ‘It was a game we should have won’ – John McGreal
Kane Vincent-Young 8
Attacked with success down the left
Tom Lapslie 6
Picked up the scraps, as usual
Harry Pell 7
Welcome return after suspension
Courtney Senior 8
Always a joy to watch with the ball
Sammie Szmodics 9
Great goal capped great display
Frank Nouble 6
Slightly subdued on left flank
Mikael Mandron 7
Worked hard on rare start
CARL’S U’s MAN OF THE MATCH – Sammie Szmodics