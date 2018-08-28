Video

Carl Marston’s U’s Player Ratings after draw with Exeter

Sammie Szmodics is fired up for the game against Exeter City. He was Carl Marston's U's man of the match. Picture: PAGEPIX Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Colchester United correspondent, Carl Marston, awards his U’s Player Ratings (out of 10) following yesterday’s 1-1 home draw against Exeter City, when Sammie Szmodics’ superb 67th minute opener was matched by Jayden Stockley’s scrappy equaliser just two minutes later.

My post match video of #colu 1 Exeter 1 just 60 seconds after the final whistle pic.twitter.com/lTGdyF6Ezk — Carl Marston (@Carl_Marston) November 24, 2018

Dillon Barnes 6

Keeper had very little to do

Ryan Jackson 7

Went very close with angled drive

Frankie Kent 7

Embraced senior centre-half role

Ollie Kensdale 7

Can be proud of his league debut

Kane Vincent-Young 8

Attacked with success down the left

Tom Lapslie 6

Picked up the scraps, as usual

Harry Pell 7

Welcome return after suspension

Courtney Senior 8

Always a joy to watch with the ball

Sammie Szmodics 9

Great goal capped great display

Frank Nouble 6

Slightly subdued on left flank

Mikael Mandron 7

Worked hard on rare start

CARL’S U’s MAN OF THE MATCH – Sammie Szmodics