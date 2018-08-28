Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer
Video

Carl Marston’s U’s Player Ratings after draw with Exeter

PUBLISHED: 06:00 25 November 2018

Sammie Szmodics is fired up for the game against Exeter City. He was Carl Marston's U's man of the match. Picture: PAGEPIX

Sammie Szmodics is fired up for the game against Exeter City. He was Carl Marston's U's man of the match. Picture: PAGEPIX

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Colchester United correspondent, Carl Marston, awards his U’s Player Ratings (out of 10) following yesterday’s 1-1 home draw against Exeter City, when Sammie Szmodics’ superb 67th minute opener was matched by Jayden Stockley’s scrappy equaliser just two minutes later.

Dillon Barnes 6

Keeper had very little to do

Ryan Jackson 7

Went very close with angled drive

Frankie Kent 7

Embraced senior centre-half role

Ollie Kensdale 7

Can be proud of his league debut

- ‘It was a game we should have won’ – John McGreal

Kane Vincent-Young 8

Attacked with success down the left

Tom Lapslie 6

Picked up the scraps, as usual

Harry Pell 7

Welcome return after suspension

Courtney Senior 8

Always a joy to watch with the ball

Sammie Szmodics 9

Great goal capped great display

Frank Nouble 6

Slightly subdued on left flank

Mikael Mandron 7

Worked hard on rare start

CARL’S U’s MAN OF THE MATCH – Sammie Szmodics

Opinion Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-1 home defeat to West Brom

Yesterday, 03:17 Stuart Watson
Portman Road was bouncing ahead of the game as more than 22,000 fans packed into the stadium to cheer on the Blues. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town lost 2-1 at home to West Brom in a Championship clash last night. STUART WATSON highlights five key talking points.

Video ‘He told us to have a right good go and we did that’ - Chambers taking the positives

Yesterday, 01:37 Andy Warren
Luke Chambers is taking the positives after Ipswich Town's home loss to West Brom. Picture Pagepix

Captain Luke Chambers was pleased with his side’s response in the second half against West Brom and was ultimately frustrated not to come away with a point as they went down 2-1.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Victories over Manchester City, Southampton and Wolves

Yesterday, 10:32 Ross Halls
On this day in 1973, Trevor Whymark scored twice in Town's 2-1 win over Man City

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today remembers victories over Man City, Southampton and Wolves......

‘Sometimes the table does lie... I honestly believe we’re going to be fine’ – Lambert on Town’s 2-1 home defeat to West Brom

Fri, 23:04 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert scratches his head after tonight's 2-1 defeat by West Bromwich Albion. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is confident his team will beat the drop following last night’s 2-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion at Portman Road.

Ipswich Town 1-2 West Brom: Well-backed Blues can’t make their point despite late rally in valiant West Brom loss

Fri, 21:52 Andy Warren
Kayden Jackson fires home to pull a goal back for Town in the 2-1 defeat by West Bromwich Albion. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

A vocal Portman Road crowd couldn’t help bridge a gap in quality as Ipswich Town fell to a valiant 2-1 defeat to West Brom this evening.

Matchday Recap: Jackson gives Ipswich late hope but Baggies claim three points

Fri, 17:15 Andy Warren
Jay Rodriguez (no. 19, partly hidden) gives WBA a 1-0 lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich Town were beaten 2-1 by West Bromwich Albion this evening.

Nostalgia Ipswich v West Brom nostalgia: Town beat nine-man Albion

Fri, 15:04 Ross Halls
Matt Holland celebrates with David Johnson who opened the scoring for Town

In this week’s Ipswich Town nostalgia, we look back to December 18, 1999, when Town beat nine-man West Brom 3-1 at Portman Road

Video Watch: What West Brom boss Darren Moore thinks of new-look Ipswich Town ahead of tonight’s Portman Road clash

Fri, 12:00 Stuart Watson
West Bromwich Albion manager Darren Moore. Photo: PA

West Brom boss Darren Moore admits facing Ipswich Town is a different prospect to what it was a few weeks ago.

Opinion Comment: Don’t just assume everything will be alright – Ipswich Town fans, your club needs you

Fri, 06:00 Stuart Watson
Portman Road erupts after Gwion Edwards' goal against Norwich City back in September. Photo: Steve Waller

A crowd of more than 22,000 is expected at Portman Road tonight when Ipswich Town host West Brom in a televised Championship clash (7.45pm ko). STUART WATSON gives his thoughts.

‘We need to lose that tag... this can be a powerful stadium’ - Lambert wants an intimidating Portman Road

Fri, 06:00 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert wants the opposition to know they are in for a tough afternoon when they visit Portman Road. Photo: Steve Waller

Paul Lambert wants to change the way opposition teams and fans think about visits to Portman Road, starting with tonight’s clash against West Bromwich Albion.

Most read

Man dies in Colchester as police warn of ‘dangerous’ batch of cocaine in the town

Police in Essex have warned of a dangerous batch of cocaine following ther death of a man in Colchester Picture: ARCHANT

‘Lucky to be alive’ – dad-of-three relives near-death crash horror

The wreckage of Jack Mahoney’s Citroen Xsara Picasso after the crash on the B1070 near Hadleigh. Picture: EMMA MAHONEY

Man in his 70s in critical condition after being assaulted in Bury St Edmunds

Tayfen Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Opinion Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-1 home defeat to West Brom

Portman Road was bouncing ahead of the game as more than 22,000 fans packed into the stadium to cheer on the Blues. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Griff Rhys Jones invites Oliver to meet his alpacas at his Suffolk home

Griff Rhys Jones showing off his Alpacas Picture: MICHAEL JARVIS

Festive fun for all the family at coastal town’s ‘biggest and best ever’ Christmas lights switch-on

The crowds gather for the Southwold Christmas lights switch-on event. Picture: Mick Howes

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24