Video
Carl Marston’s Colchester United Player Ratings after defeat to Tranmere
PUBLISHED: 06:42 24 March 2019
© Copyright Stephen Waller
Colchester United correspondent Carl Marston awards his Player Ratings (out of 10) following yesterday’s 2-0 home defeat to Tranmere Rovers.
Dillon Barnes 6
Unable to keep out Norwood
Ryan Jackson 7
Mark Ellis takes the legs of the U's man-of-the-match Abo Eisa, during the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM
Good surging runs in first half
Luke Prosser 6
One shot blocked before half-time
Frankie Kent 6
Went close with a header
Kane Vincent-Young 6
Tried to attack from left-back role
- John McGreal’s reaction to U’s 2-0 defeat
Tom Lapslie 6
Welcome return after injury
Ben Stevenson 6
Found it hard to make an impact
Courtney Senior 5
Winger has gone of the boil recently
Sammie Szmodics 6
Had his moments, but no goal
Abo Eisa 8
U’s star man, hit the woodwork
Mikael Mandron 6
Never looked like scoring
CARL’S U’S PLAYER OF THE MATCH – Abo Eisa