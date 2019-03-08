Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

Carl Marston’s Colchester United Player Ratings after defeat to Tranmere

PUBLISHED: 06:42 24 March 2019

U's keeper Dillion Barnes makes a save, but David Perkins is poised to pounce on the rebound, to make it 2-0 to Tranmere Rovers. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

U's keeper Dillion Barnes makes a save, but David Perkins is poised to pounce on the rebound, to make it 2-0 to Tranmere Rovers. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United correspondent Carl Marston awards his Player Ratings (out of 10) following yesterday’s 2-0 home defeat to Tranmere Rovers.

Dillon Barnes 6

Unable to keep out Norwood

Ryan Jackson 7

Mark Ellis takes the legs of the U's man-of-the-match Abo Eisa, during the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMMark Ellis takes the legs of the U's man-of-the-match Abo Eisa, during the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Good surging runs in first half

Luke Prosser 6

One shot blocked before half-time

Frankie Kent 6

Went close with a header

Kane Vincent-Young 6

Tried to attack from left-back role

- John McGreal’s reaction to U’s 2-0 defeat

Tom Lapslie 6

Welcome return after injury

Ben Stevenson 6

Found it hard to make an impact

Courtney Senior 5

Winger has gone of the boil recently

Sammie Szmodics 6

Had his moments, but no goal

Abo Eisa 8

U’s star man, hit the woodwork

Mikael Mandron 6

Never looked like scoring

CARL’S U’S PLAYER OF THE MATCH – Abo Eisa

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

Police said an air ambulance crew was called to the scene of a serious crash between Long Melford and Glemsford earlier today Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

Police said an air ambulance crew was called to the scene of a serious crash between Long Melford and Glemsford earlier today Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Revealed – How an entire Suffolk village signed up to be a film location

Kelsale cum Carlton has become the first entire village to sign up to Screen Suffolk's location database. The lychgate is one of only four in ther country to remain. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Carl Marston’s Colchester United Player Ratings after defeat to Tranmere

U's keeper Dillion Barnes makes a save, but David Perkins is poised to pounce on the rebound, to make it 2-0 to Tranmere Rovers. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Watch: Favourite Town game, player, goal and more - My ITFC with North Stander columnist Terry Hunt

This famous Town game features in Terry Hunt's My ITFC picks!

Person hit by a train between Ipswich and Stowmarket

A Greater Anglia train at Ipswich station. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ipswich Witches get their 2019 season off to a flyer, with 10-pt victory at Leicester

Chris Harris in action. PICTURE STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists