Video

Carl Marston’s Colchester United Player Ratings after defeat to Tranmere

U's keeper Dillion Barnes makes a save, but David Perkins is poised to pounce on the rebound, to make it 2-0 to Tranmere Rovers. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United correspondent Carl Marston awards his Player Ratings (out of 10) following yesterday’s 2-0 home defeat to Tranmere Rovers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Post match video of #colu 0 Tranmere 2 pic.twitter.com/ENGlBBnFlo — Carl Marston (@Carl_Marston) March 23, 2019

Dillon Barnes 6

Unable to keep out Norwood

Ryan Jackson 7

Mark Ellis takes the legs of the U's man-of-the-match Abo Eisa, during the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Mark Ellis takes the legs of the U's man-of-the-match Abo Eisa, during the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Good surging runs in first half

Luke Prosser 6

One shot blocked before half-time

Frankie Kent 6

Went close with a header

Kane Vincent-Young 6

Tried to attack from left-back role

- John McGreal’s reaction to U’s 2-0 defeat

Tom Lapslie 6

Welcome return after injury

Ben Stevenson 6

Found it hard to make an impact

Courtney Senior 5

Winger has gone of the boil recently

Sammie Szmodics 6

Had his moments, but no goal

Abo Eisa 8

U’s star man, hit the woodwork

Mikael Mandron 6

Never looked like scoring

CARL’S U’S PLAYER OF THE MATCH – Abo Eisa