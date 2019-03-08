Snow

Snow

max temp: 7°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

U’s players and supporters – they are in it together

PUBLISHED: 06:00 03 April 2019

The view from the Cambridge United press box looking out towards the 1,119 Colchester United supporters who relished Saturday's 1-0 win at the Abbey. Picture: CARL MARSTON

The view from the Cambridge United press box looking out towards the 1,119 Colchester United supporters who relished Saturday's 1-0 win at the Abbey. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Archant

Colchester United’s supporters have a big role to play in helping to propel their team into the League Two play-offs.

Frank Nouble, who served the third in a three-match suspension at Cambridge, by mixing with the U's supporters in the crowd. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMFrank Nouble, who served the third in a three-match suspension at Cambridge, by mixing with the U's supporters in the crowd. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The U’s away fans turned up in their numbers last weekend, with an official figure of 1,119 watching behind the goal in the Allotments End where Kane Vincent-Young netted his dramatic last-gasp winner in a 1-0 success at Cambridge United.

And such is the close relationship between the fans, and the team, that U’s star players Harry Pell and Frank Nouble were among them in the Abbey Stadium crowd.

Key midfielder Pell is potentially sidelined for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury, while Nouble was serving the third of a three-match ban.

But the experienced duo were cheering from the sidelines when Vincent-Young rifled home his 96th minute shot into the roof of the net to guide the U’s to within one point and one place of the play-off zone.

Manager John McGreal believes the fans have a big part to play over the last month of the season, starting with this Saturday’s home fixture against Oldham Athletic.

“The fans kept us going right through to the 95 or 96 minutes, and they need to be applauded for that,” enthused McGreal.

“Our own players Pele (Pell) and Noubs (Nouble) were in there with the fans today (Saturday), which shows the fantastic relationship the players have with the fans.

“Our supporters turned up in their numbers, with nearly 1,200 crossing the border.

“They have come to watch the likes of Frankie Kent, Sammie Szmodics, Courtney Senior and Kane Vincent-Young, our own players.

“We got to the ground at 1.30pm, and many of our fans were already there. We could hear our fans from the dressing room straight away, before the warm-up.

“They have been feeling sore of late, just as we have, after a couple of bad results, but they were roaring us on.

“You have to give them credit. That special relationship, with our boys in there getting along with the fans – they have a hell of a belief in our team.”

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram has announced its closure.

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ipswich game at Bolton in doubt as Wanderers matchday staff reportedly threaten strike

Bolton Wanderers once again face a winding up order over an unpaid tax bill on Wednesday. Photo: PA

Fuller Flavour: The bubble of optimism has been well and truly pricked!

Town manager Paul Lambert looking to assist in getting the ball back in play during first half pressure from the home side. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Most Read

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram has announced its closure.

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ipswich game at Bolton in doubt as Wanderers matchday staff reportedly threaten strike

Bolton Wanderers once again face a winding up order over an unpaid tax bill on Wednesday. Photo: PA

Fuller Flavour: The bubble of optimism has been well and truly pricked!

Town manager Paul Lambert looking to assist in getting the ball back in play during first half pressure from the home side. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

U’s players and supporters – they are in it together

The view from the Cambridge United press box looking out towards the 1,119 Colchester United supporters who relished Saturday's 1-0 win at the Abbey. Picture: CARL MARSTON

A new Polish keeper, Cameron Stewart 2.0 and an ‘Asian Star’ – meet Town’s latest scholars

Ipswich Town have awarded scholarship deals to 13 players for 2019: Antoni Bort, Ben Wyss, Elkan Baggott, Brooklyn Kabongolo, Fraser Alexander, Alfie Cutbush, Liam Gibbs, Cameron Stewart, Harley Curtis, Nyan Mesuria, Zanda Siziba, Ola Bello and Michael Bareck. Photo: ITFC

Kevin Beattie memorial night set to raise thousands for statue fund

Lynn Bowers, Lisa Evans and Sara Jonas of the Gainsborough Labour Club are organising an auction of sporting memorabilia to help raise money for the EADT Kevin Beattie statue campaign Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Ipswich man, 39, accused of ABH and rape

Levi Davis appeared via video link before magistrates in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Smith nets hat-trick as Weavers win at Holland FC

The scene at Dulwich Road as hosts Holland FC take on Coggeshall United. Picture: CARL MARSTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists