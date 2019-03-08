‘It wasn’t to be’ – Eisa after U’s home defeat to Tranmere

Mark Ellis takes the legs of the U's man-of-the-match Abo Eisa, during the first half of Saturday's 2-0 home defeat. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Here are the reactions of managers and players alike to the U’s 2-0 home defeat to Tranmere Rovers on Saturday, when goals by James Norwood and David Perkins sealed a sixth victory on the trot for the visitors.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

U’s man-of-the-match Abo Eisa, who hit the post with a second-half free-kick: “It’s a difficult one. I’m delighted to be back in the team, but obviously it’s frustrating when you lose.

“I’m happy that I got the chance to try and help the team out, and I’m going to try my best to do that when I’m chosen.

“I thought my (70th minute) free-kick was in. It was a great save by the keeper (Scott Davies), and even when he saved it, I still thought it was going to creep in off the post or something, but it’s a shame. It wasn’t to be.

“If we had scored at that point, then maybe it would have changed the game. Goals do change games, and at 2-1 I think we would have been in a good position to come back,” added Eisa, who had been on the bench for the previous four games.

Tranmere Rovers midfielder David Perkins, who set up the first goal and scored the second against his old club: “Colchester is a tough place to come to, and we had a long trip down yesterday.

“If was not like me at all, to have an assist and then score a goal!

- Carl Marston’s U’s Player Ratings

“As regards my goal, I just closed my eyes and hit it. That was an important time to score, just after half-time, and it meant that we were comfortable-ish for the remainder of the match.

“Colchester have some good young players, so this is a good result for us,” added Perkins, who turns 37 in June.

U’s boss John McGreal: “(James) Norwood got away and scored, just when we were on top in the game, and were probing. A little lapse in concentration has cost us.

“I thought we had done well, and I was happy before they scored. But to give a chance like that to a proven goalscorer – he was always going to score.

“We had a few shots. Some went around the post and a few went over the bar, and even at 1-0 down I still felt we were in the game.

“We spoke at half-time about staying in the game, but then we end up conceding within about 40 seconds.

“That absolutely kills you, and it was a poor goal to give away,” added McGreal.

Tranmere manager Micky Mellon: “It was a tight and a tense game, but getting the second goal, at the start of the second half, set the tone for the rest of the game.

“We defended well after that, and kept our shape.”