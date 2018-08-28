‘This is what I am here for, to score goals’ – U’s debutant Eisa

Abo Eisa scores Colchester United's second goal in their 4-0 win at Northampton. It was Eisa's U's debut. Picture: RICHARD BLAXALL 2019 Colchester United Football Club

Abo Eisa took just five minutes to score, on what was a dazzling debut for Colchester United at a stunned Northampton on Saturday.

Unleashed as a substitute for the start of the second half, trickster Eisa doubled the U’s lead on the 50-minute mark in a 4-0 win, as well as setting up the third goal, for Kane Vincent-Young, just three minutes later.

“I wasn’t sure how long it took me to score, I believe it was five or six minutes,” said Eisa, who signed on loan from Shrewsbury Town last week.

“I’m delighted. A debut goal is always a nice thing, and to be fair wherever I have gone I have scored on my debut, so I’m glad to carry that on.

“I just want to say that this is what I am here for, at Colchester United, to score goals.

“I thought Sammie (Szmodics) was going to shoot. There were two chances where he could have shot with his left foot, and he passed it to me. The first one I didn’t do that well, but the second one went in.

“I also think that me and Kane (Vincent-Young) are going to have a good partnership, if I do play down the left.

“It was a good finish from him (U’s third goal), and a simple pass by me.

“I thought we counter-attacked really well. We have got a lot of pace in this team, and a lot of young players who want to go on the attack.

“We are very fast on the counter and I think we are going to do that more often,” added Eisa, 23, who was plying his trade in the non-league with the likes of Uxbridge and Wealdstone before his switch to League One side Shrewsbury a year ago.

Meanwhile, U’s boss John McGreal was understandably delighted with his side’s away-day display.

“Some of our attacking play on the counter was a joy to watch, and I thought it was a terrific performance,” enthused McGreal.

“The save by Rene (Gilmartin) at the start of the second half (from Marvin Sordell) was very important, because it often comes down to fine margins like that.

“It showed we weren’t prepared to crumble, and we ended up scoring some good goals.”

Northampton boss Keith Curle rued: “It was a difficult afternoon and a poor result, but arguably you could say they (Colchester) had 10 chances, we had nine and yet they’ve scored four goals and we haven’t scored any!”