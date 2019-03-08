Overcast

Thumbs up for Stevenson ahead of Tranmere clash

PUBLISHED: 17:43 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:43 21 March 2019

Ben Stevenson, who is fighting fit after a recent sore groin, ahead of this weekend's home match against Tranmere . Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ben Stevenson, who is fighting fit after a recent sore groin, ahead of this weekend's home match against Tranmere . Picture: STEVE WALLER

Colchester United’s midfield crisis shows no sign of easing, although Ben Stevenson has suffered no reaction to his recent groin injury, and fellow midfielder Tom Lapslie has at least returned to training.

The U’s have slipped out of the League Two play-off zone, after losing three of their last four matches by a 3-0 scoreline, including last weekend’s 3-0 loss at promotion rivals Exeter City.

Their cause has certainly not been helped by a glut of injuries to central midfielders, with Harry Pell (hamstring), Lapslie (hamstring) and Brandon Comley (knee) all on the sidelines, and young back-up Louis Dunne also out injured,

Stevenson passed a fitness test to play at Exeter, alongside makeshift midfielder Mikael Mandron.

“Ben (Stevenson) is fine. He has had a good recovery week, but he has also trained well,” revealed U’s boss John McGreal ahead of Saturday’s visit of in-form Tranmere Rovers.

McGreal added: “Tom (Lapslie) has been back on the grass training this week, although Harry and Brandon will be a bit longer.”

