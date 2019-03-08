Partly Cloudy

‘I’ve got a lot of confidence at the moment,’ – U’s winger Senior

PUBLISHED: 06:00 11 March 2019

Courtney Senior (7) celebrates with team-mate Ryan Jackson after scoring just before the break to give the U's a 2-0 lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Courtney Senior (7) celebrates with team-mate Ryan Jackson after scoring just before the break to give the U's a 2-0 lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Courtney Senior excited supporters, team-mates and management alike with his superb cameo performance during Saturday’s 3-0 home win over Newport County.

Senior enjoyed himself down the left wing, running at defenders seemingly at will – Manchester United loanee Regan Poole, in particular, was given the runaround from his right back role.

And a super-confident Senior capped his fine display with a terrific 25-yard strike to double the U’s lead, just before half-time. It was his sixth goal of the campaign.

When he was finally substituted, with eight minutes remaining, the Newport fans as well as the Colchester supporters clapped him off the pitch.

“I thought I played well,” explained Senior.

“I’ve just got a lot of confidence at the moment, and obviously the proof of that was in the goal I scored.

“I had lots of shots during the afternoon, and I should have scored earlier in the first half when Szmods (Sammie Szmodics) put me through, but I made up for it by scoring the second goal.

“It was a good time to score, just before half-time.

“This was 100% what we needed after the previous weekend’s (3-0) defeat at Swindon. We had to bounce back, which is what we did, and we played well as a team.

“I think I had a lot more space in this game. I have been working on my movement in training, to receive the ball and just be positive really.

“I took a few whacks – I always take a few whacks – but I’m not injured or anything like that. I’m fine.

“We are back in the play-offs, but taking it game-by-game,” added Senior.

