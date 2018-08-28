Sunshine and Showers

Senior targets an improved away record ahead of trip to Forest Green Rovers

PUBLISHED: 06:00 27 November 2018

Courtney Senior, celebrates scoring against Cambridge United in the league in September. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United are riding high in third spot, in League Two, but only two points separate the U’s from 10th-placed Forest Green Rovers, who they face in the Cotswolds this evening.

John McGreal’s men have certainly clicked at home this season, recording seven wins from 10 home league starts, which remains the best record in the division.

But they have struggled a little on the road, with just two away wins to date from nine fixtures, and a total of 10 points gathered.

Flying winger, Courtney Senior, who provided the assist for Sammie Szmodics’ wonder strike during Saturday’s 1-1 home draw against promotion rivals Exeter City, believes that if the U’s can “improve” their away form, then promotion will be a strong possibility.

“We are still third in the league, and it was a good point for us on Saturday, which we will take into the Forest Green Rovers game,” explained Senior.

“It’s always good to get the away form going again. We have lost our last three away, while we have been really good at home.

“We need to try and at least get a point, if not all three points, so we will be doing what we can.

“It’s still early doors, but I think we have done really well to get up here at this stage of the season.

“We are up there with some good teams, and we want to stay up there for the rest of the season. I think we have the players to do it, and we are playing well.

“Our home form is good, so if we can improve our away form, then we will be up there 100% at the end of the season,” added Senior.

The 21-year-old dazzled at times against Exeter, and he will be looking to make a similar impact at Forest Green Rovers, by providing more assists or perhaps even adding to his three-goal tally for the season.

“I’m still young, so I’m still trying to get as much experience as possible, by expressing myself on the pitch,” continued Senior.

“I’m a winger, so my job is to either create or score. I created a lot of chances on Saturday.

“Exeter’s keeper (Christy Pym) was the difference between us getting three points and just one.”

The U’s have won twice on the road this term, at Cheltenham Town (3-1) and Morecambe (1-0), but they have lost their last three away games, at Accrington Stanley (FA Cup), Cambridge United (EFL Checkatrade Trophy) and Newport County (league).

After tonight’s game, the U’s have an 11-day break before their next match, at home to Macclesfield on Saturday week.

