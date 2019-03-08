Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

U’s midfield crisis gets worse ahead of Exeter trip

PUBLISHED: 06:00 14 March 2019

Midfielder Ben Stevenson, who is nursing a groin injury ahead of this weekend's trip to Exeter City. Picture: PAGEPIX

Midfielder Ben Stevenson, who is nursing a groin injury ahead of this weekend's trip to Exeter City. Picture: PAGEPIX

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Colchester United are facing up to a serious midfield crisis, after talisman Ben Stevenson hobbled off during the second half of Tuesday night’s disappointing 3-0 home defeat to play-off rivals Forest Green Rovers.

Manager John McGreal has a big headache, going into this weekend’s long trip to Devon to take on another play-off contender in Exeter City.

Central midfielders Harry Pell, Tom Lapslie and Brandon Comley have all been in the treatment room in recent weeks, nursing injuries that have kept them out of the squad.

Lapslie and Pell have been dogged by hamstring injuries, while Comley has been struggling with a knee problem.

Young back-up Louis Dunne is also currently out injured, which only left Stevenson and the inexperienced Diaz Wright as the fit central midfielders at the club, going into Tuesday night’s clash.

Wright was an unused substitute against Forest Green, with McGreal again choosing to play Stevenson as the one specialist central midfielder, and the 21-year-old delivered a man-of-the-match performance in a poor team display until he was substituted after 79 minutes due to a niggling groin injury.

“It’s a case of trying to get a team ready for Exeter, “ explained McGreal.

“Ben went off with a groin injury, so it looks like another central midfielder could be potentially out for Saturday. We will have to monitor it.

“Ben’s carried his groin for a couple of weeks now, and it seems that this game was a bridge too far for him.”

The U’s will definitely be without attacker Frank Nouble for the trip to Exeter, after the ex-Ipswich Town man was sent off for two bookable offences late on against Forest Green.

“It was disappointing from Frank. We need to keep that discipline, even when we are getting beaten,” rued McGreal.

“Frank will not be available on Saturday now. The game was already done at 3-0 down. We don’t want to be beaten by four or five goals, because goal difference could still be a factor at the end of the season.

“We have got to dust ourselves down and go again, at Exeter,” added McGreal, whose U’s team remain in the League Two play-off zone in seventh spot.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Café owner fined £1,000 after mould, flies and old meat found on site

Richard Bird, 72, pleaded guilty to breaking 17 food regulations and four health and safety rules Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Café owner fined £1,000 after mould, flies and old meat found on site

Richard Bird, 72, pleaded guilty to breaking 17 food regulations and four health and safety rules Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Orwell Bridge ‘open at present’ - but closure possible for later today

The A14 Orwell Bridge was shut on Wednesday due to the high winds from Storm Gareth Picture: PETER CUTTS

A14 Orwell Bridge REOPENS for evening rush hour

The A14 Orwell Bridge near Ipswich has re-opened to traffic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Work on SnOasis ‘could start within 12 months’ after final plans approved

An artist impression of SnOasis. Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

‘I’ll f***** rock this place’, hating the colour blue and falling out with players - Keane’s best Ipswich Town quotes

Former Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane will return to Portman Road with Nottingham Forest this weekend. Picture: ARCHANT

U’s midfield crisis gets worse ahead of Exeter trip

Midfielder Ben Stevenson, who is nursing a groin injury ahead of this weekend's trip to Exeter City. Picture: PAGEPIX
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists