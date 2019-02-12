Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

Lapslie out for another three weeks as injuries take their toll on U’s

PUBLISHED: 13:31 07 March 2019

Tom Lapslie, who is out for another three weeks with a slight tear to his hamstring. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Tom Lapslie, who is out for another three weeks with a slight tear to his hamstring. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United’s Tom Lapslie will be out for at least another three weeks, while fellow midfielders Harry Pell and Brandon Comley are still struggling with injuries, ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Newport County.

Results of a recent scan have revealed that Lapslie has a slight tear in his hamstring, while Pell went for a scan himself today, on his sore hamstring.

Comley, meanwhile, is hoping to return to full training next week, but the absence of all three players means that Ben Stevenson and young Diaz Wright are the only real options for boss John McGreal in the middle of the park.

To make matters worse, attacker Sammie Szmodics remains doubtful due to a recent chest infection, and young midfielder Louis Dunne is also out injured.

McGreal confirmed, during this lunchtime’s press conference: “Tom will be out for another three weeks with his hamstring.

“He did come back into training, but felt it again.

“Harry has gone for a scan today, and it’s too early for Brandon, while we have monitor Sammie.”

