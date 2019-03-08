'I'd like to go to a big stadium' - U's star Gambin on Cup quarter-final draw
PUBLISHED: 09:15 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:15 30 October 2019
PA Wire
Luke Gambin wants to draw one of the Premier League big guns in the quarter-finals of the Carabao (EFL) Cup, away from home.
Gambin bagged the third goal in Colchester United's terrific 3-1 win at fellow League Two side Crawley Town last night, in the fourth round of the competition, following penalty shoot-out wins at Crystal Palace and against Tottenham in the previous two rounds.
Now summer signing Gambin, who ironically was at Crawley on a season-long loan last year, would like another away tie in the last eight, against one of the top sides.
Manchester City, Leicester City and Everton are already through to the quarter-finals, along with League One side Oxford United, while tonight's three remaining ties feature Liverpool v Arsenal, Chelsea v Manchester United, and Aston Villa v Wolves,
"I don't mind who we get in the next round, but I'd like to go to a big stadium to play a big team on a big pitch. Wherever, I don't mind," insisted Gambin.
"We have done it at home, against Tottenham (penalty shoot-out win after a 0-0 draw). We've been there and done that, so I'd like a big club away from home, for our away fans."
Referring to his side's win at Crawley, and his 79th minute goal, 26-year-old Gambin enthused: "The feeling is massive.
"I can't believe it really. We were excellent in the previous two rounds, and it's another great feeling.
"It was important after going a goal down that we should equalise quickly. The lads did brilliant to come back and equalise straight away.
You may also want to watch:
"We responded so well, and even watching from the bench I couldn't believe it.
"Luke Norris managed to tuck home Noubs' (Frank Nouble's) great cross, and that's just what we needed, a bounce-back-ability. I knew we would push on as a team after that.
"Some of the lads from the bench said that they thought Cohen (Bramall) would score from the free-kick. It was a great strike, we got a bit of fortune (own goal by keeper Michael Luyambula) and I was buzzing to get on the pitch after that goal.
"We were always a threat going forward and I managed to take my chance.
"It was a great ball from Callum Harriott and it felt really good when the ball hit the back of the net. I enjoyed it. Callum put the ball in and I stopped it dead and finished it. I was happy to celebrate the goal with him."
Gambin continued: "We are all buzzing.
"We couldn't have done anymore, the way we came back from a goal down, and it's great to keep our cup run going.
""We all believe in ourselves and we all fight for each other on the pitch.
"I know many of the Crawley players, from my time there, and they showed great character, like ourselves.
"But we took our chances," added Gambin.
The draw for the quarter--finals will take place tomorrow, at 8.45am, with the four ties to be played during the week commencing December 16.