Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

U’s attacker Nouble has ‘learned his lesson’

PUBLISHED: 14:51 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:51 04 April 2019

Frank Nouble, who is available again after serving a three-match suspension Picture: STEVE WALLER

Frank Nouble, who is available again after serving a three-match suspension Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United attacker Frank Nouble is champing at the bit to return to the U’s starting line-up, after sitting out the last three games due to a three-match suspension.

Nouble was sent off for a show of dissent late on in the 3-0 home defeat at Forest Green Rovers, and so was forced to miss defeats at Exeter and against Tranmere, and last weekend’s dramatic 1-0 win at Cambridge United.

The 27-year-old is available again, for Saturday’s home match against Oldham Athletic, but U’s boss John McGreal must decide whether to change a winning team.

“Frank is available again, and hopefully he’s learned his lesson,” explained McGreal, during today’s press conference at Florence Park.

“It was his first sending-off, at the age of 27. Things just boiled over for him. He saw the mist, but came in and apologised.

“I have a couple of tough selection decisions to make this weekend. Training has been hotly disputed all week. It’s a good position to be in.”

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Have you seen 15-year-old Freddie from Bury St Edmunds?

Freddie Taylor, 15, has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Have you seen 15-year-old Freddie from Bury St Edmunds?

Freddie Taylor, 15, has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

New owners reopen doomed Suffolk pub as tapas restaurant

New owners have reopned The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury, less than a week after it closed down. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

‘We always review underperforming stores’ – Boots say there are no immediate plans to shut Suffolk branches

Boots say there a no plans to close store in Suffolk. Photo: Gregg Brown.

Achilles boss Coote hoping semi-final experience will hold them in good stead against Henley

The Non League Podcast: Front row, left Bury Town chairman Russell Ward and Achilles player/manager Andy Coote, right. Mike Bacon, left and Carl Marston are standing at the back Photo: ROSS HALLS

Man, 46, accused of stabbing after being confronted over alleged theft

Lowestoft teenager Jason Bailey was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court to eight years in a young offenders' institution for raping a 15-year-old girl. Picture: Archant

Ipswich ‘floating restaurant’ to get £200,000 revamp from renowned French chef

Julien Jourdain has taken over The Mariners on Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists