U’s attacker Nouble has ‘learned his lesson’

Frank Nouble, who is available again after serving a three-match suspension Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United attacker Frank Nouble is champing at the bit to return to the U’s starting line-up, after sitting out the last three games due to a three-match suspension.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nouble was sent off for a show of dissent late on in the 3-0 home defeat at Forest Green Rovers, and so was forced to miss defeats at Exeter and against Tranmere, and last weekend’s dramatic 1-0 win at Cambridge United.

The 27-year-old is available again, for Saturday’s home match against Oldham Athletic, but U’s boss John McGreal must decide whether to change a winning team.

“Frank is available again, and hopefully he’s learned his lesson,” explained McGreal, during today’s press conference at Florence Park.

“It was his first sending-off, at the age of 27. Things just boiled over for him. He saw the mist, but came in and apologised.

“I have a couple of tough selection decisions to make this weekend. Training has been hotly disputed all week. It’s a good position to be in.”