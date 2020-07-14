E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Former Town defender McGreal sacked by Colchester United

PUBLISHED: 09:18 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:21 14 July 2020

Colchester Team Manager John McGreal pictured during the post match press conference after his side had knocked Tottenham Hotspurs out of the Carabao Cup on penalties. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Colchester Team Manager John McGreal pictured during the post match press conference after his side had knocked Tottenham Hotspurs out of the Carabao Cup on penalties. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Former Ipswich Town defender John McGreal has been sacked by Colchester United.

John McGreal applauds the travelling fans at Old Trafford Picture PagepixJohn McGreal applauds the travelling fans at Old Trafford Picture Pagepix

McGreal had been in charge at the Essex club for the last four seasons, having previously worked in the club’s academy, and had led the U’s into the League Two play-offs last season before losing out to Exeter.

However, chairman Robbie Cowling has decided a change of head coach is needed.

He said: “Colchester United are seeking a new first Team head coach.

“I spoke with John McGreal on Friday (July 3) to explain that the club is going to be implementing a new plan that will see the first team being even more tightly aligned to the academy and that I along with my three other directors, (Tony Humes, Tony Ashby and Jon De Souza), felt a change of first team head coach was required if our new direction was to be successfully implemented.

“This was a very tough decision for a number of reasons, but not least because John has been first team head coach for the last four years.

“This last season has been one of the club’s best seasons for a number of years and John should be very proud of his time in charge of the first team.

“However, the club is not only facing a number of unprecedented challenges but also some unprecedented opportunities and myself and the other directors believe significant changes are required that will be best served with a new head coach.

“John has done a great job for Colchester United and I wish him well for his future.”

McGreal has previously been linked with the vacancy at Tranmere Rovers, where he was a successful player before joining Ipswich in 1999.

