U’s strengthen their squad with arrival of Eisa

U's Director of Football, Tony Humes, delighted that the Essex club have signed Abo Eisa on loan from Shrewsbury ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Colchester United have bolstered their squad with the arrival of winger Abo Eisa on loan from Shrewsbury Town.

Eisa has signed on loan from the League One Shrews until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old, who comes from Sudan, made a name for himself in non-league circles at the likes of St Albans City, Uxbridge and Wealdstone, before moving to Shrewsbury last January.

U’s Director of Football Tony Humes said: “Abo was a player we watched closely and were keen to sign, and although we lost out to Shrewsbury for his signing last year, we have kept an eye on him.

“He is a talented young player, and I’m sure that he will be a useful addition to the club for the next few months.”

Eisa has made just eight appearances this season, four of them in the league, although most of these have been as a substitute. He has scored one goal, in the 2-1 win at Crewe in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Eisa should make his U’s debut in Saturday’s away fixture at Northampton Town