U’s suffer yet another 3-0 defeat, though young Miller makes his debut

Exeter City's Nicky Law, in action against Courtney Senior. Law bagged the third in a 3-0 home win for the Devon club. Picture: PAGEPIX Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Exeter City 3 Colchester United 0

Colchester United suffered their third 3-0 defeat in the last four matches, as their play-off hopes took a hit at top-seven rivals Exeter City this afternoon.

The one bright spot was when 16-year-old Todd Miller, a winger from the Academy, came on for his debut as an 87th minute substitute for Courtney Senior, so becoming the youngest-ever player to make his debut for the U’s.

Miller turned 16 last October, and is in Year 11 at school.

Otherwise, though, it was a day to forget for the U’s, who had also lost 3-0 at Swindon and 3-0 at home to Forest Green Rovers in recent matches.

Matt Jay broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time, and second-half goals by Lee Holmes and Nicky Law completed a comfortable win for Exeter, who therefore leapfrog the U’s in the League Two table.

It was a first half of very few chances, and yet the U’s found themselves a goal down just before the break.

Senior’s shot on 25 minutes was blocked by Dara O’Shea, while Mikael Mandron went close with a header that balloons over the bar in the 41st minute.

The Grecians got their noses in front, in the 45th minute, with virtually their first chance of the half.

Jay volleyed home from the edge of the penalty area, after Holmes had caused the U’s defence a few problems. It was City’s first shot on target in the match.

Sammie Szmodics had a shot saved early in the second period, as did Mandron in the 57th minute.

But the Devon club doubled their lead in the 66th minute. This time Jay was the creator, and Holmes drilled home from a narrow angle with his trusty left boot.

The U’s tried to find an immediate response. Frankie Kent was off target with a close-range header, in the 69th minute, while Mandron and Kane Vincent-Young were both thwarted by smart saves in quick succession.

But the game was effectively over when Law added a third in the 76th minute. Boateng ran at the U’s defence and picked out Law, who swept home from close range.

The U’s have dropped out of the play-off zone, and are now in eighth slot.

COLCHCESTER: Gilmartin, Prosser (sub Eisa, 71), Kent, Eastman, Vincent-Young, Stevenson, Mandron, Jackson, Senior (sub Miller, 87), Szmodics, Norris. Unused subs: Barnes, Kensdale, Chilvers, Wright, Dickenson.

Attendance: 3,951 (167 away fans)