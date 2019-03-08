Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

U’s suffer yet another 3-0 defeat, though young Miller makes his debut

PUBLISHED: 17:01 16 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 16 March 2019

Exeter City's Nicky Law, in action against Courtney Senior. Law bagged the third in a 3-0 home win for the Devon club. Picture: PAGEPIX

Exeter City's Nicky Law, in action against Courtney Senior. Law bagged the third in a 3-0 home win for the Devon club. Picture: PAGEPIX

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Exeter City 3 Colchester United 0

Colchester United suffered their third 3-0 defeat in the last four matches, as their play-off hopes took a hit at top-seven rivals Exeter City this afternoon.

The one bright spot was when 16-year-old Todd Miller, a winger from the Academy, came on for his debut as an 87th minute substitute for Courtney Senior, so becoming the youngest-ever player to make his debut for the U’s.

Miller turned 16 last October, and is in Year 11 at school.

Otherwise, though, it was a day to forget for the U’s, who had also lost 3-0 at Swindon and 3-0 at home to Forest Green Rovers in recent matches.

Matt Jay broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time, and second-half goals by Lee Holmes and Nicky Law completed a comfortable win for Exeter, who therefore leapfrog the U’s in the League Two table.

It was a first half of very few chances, and yet the U’s found themselves a goal down just before the break.

Senior’s shot on 25 minutes was blocked by Dara O’Shea, while Mikael Mandron went close with a header that balloons over the bar in the 41st minute.

The Grecians got their noses in front, in the 45th minute, with virtually their first chance of the half.

Jay volleyed home from the edge of the penalty area, after Holmes had caused the U’s defence a few problems. It was City’s first shot on target in the match.

Sammie Szmodics had a shot saved early in the second period, as did Mandron in the 57th minute.

But the Devon club doubled their lead in the 66th minute. This time Jay was the creator, and Holmes drilled home from a narrow angle with his trusty left boot.

The U’s tried to find an immediate response. Frankie Kent was off target with a close-range header, in the 69th minute, while Mandron and Kane Vincent-Young were both thwarted by smart saves in quick succession.

But the game was effectively over when Law added a third in the 76th minute. Boateng ran at the U’s defence and picked out Law, who swept home from close range.

The U’s have dropped out of the play-off zone, and are now in eighth slot.

COLCHCESTER: Gilmartin, Prosser (sub Eisa, 71), Kent, Eastman, Vincent-Young, Stevenson, Mandron, Jackson, Senior (sub Miller, 87), Szmodics, Norris. Unused subs: Barnes, Kensdale, Chilvers, Wright, Dickenson.

Attendance: 3,951 (167 away fans)

Most Read

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Care home residents send ‘thank you’ card to Theresa May for her work on Brexit

Margery Girling House, Felixstowe residents Shealagh Watkins and Don Garfield-Smith organised the thank you card to Theresa May following Tuesday night's Brexit meaningful vote. Pictures: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Couple plan to bring ‘fun factor’ back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Orwell Bridge expected to CLOSE this evening

Highways England say they expect to be closing the Orwell Bridge this evening Picture: ARCHANT

‘If we walked away with a 4-2 win I don’t think anybody could complain’ – Lambert on 1-1 draw with Forest and performance of referee Stroud

Collin Quaner celebrates after scoring an early goal for Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

U’s suffer yet another 3-0 defeat, though young Miller makes his debut

Exeter City's Nicky Law, in action against Courtney Senior. Law bagged the third in a 3-0 home win for the Devon club. Picture: PAGEPIX

Ipswich Town 1-1 Nottingham Forest: Blues good value for their point again at passionate Portman Road

A hug from skipper Luke Chambers for Collin Quaner after he had given Town an early lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Bury Town suffer heavy defeat at hands of league leaders

Bury skipper Ollie Fenn on the ball against Bowers & Pitsea. Picture: CARL MARSTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists