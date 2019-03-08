U's to play away at Manchester United in EFL Cup

Colchester United players celebrate with their fans on the pitch after their Carabao Cup fourth round win at Crawley Town. Picture: PA PA Wire

Colchester United will play away at Manchester United, in the quarter-finals of the EFL Carabao Cup.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose team will host the U's in the EFL Cup Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose team will host the U's in the EFL Cup

The League Two U's, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, were blessed with a glamorous away tie at Old Trafford following this morning's quarter-final draw.

You may also want to watch:

The U's have not played Manchester United since losing 2-0 at home in the same League Cup competition in 1984.

Following a first round win over Swindon Town, John McGreal's men saw off the Premier League duo of Crystal Palace and Tottenham, both via penalty shoot-outs, before winning 3-1 at Crawley Town on Tuesday night.

The other quarter-final ties see League One Oxford United entertain Manchester City, while Aston Villa will host Liverpool, and Everton will entertain Leciester City.

The ties will be played during the week commencing December 16.