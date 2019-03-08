E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

U's to play away at Manchester United in EFL Cup

PUBLISHED: 09:00 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:04 31 October 2019

Colchester United players celebrate with their fans on the pitch after their Carabao Cup fourth round win at Crawley Town. Picture: PA

Colchester United players celebrate with their fans on the pitch after their Carabao Cup fourth round win at Crawley Town. Picture: PA

PA Wire

Colchester United will play away at Manchester United, in the quarter-finals of the EFL Carabao Cup.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose team will host the U's in the EFL CupManchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose team will host the U's in the EFL Cup

The League Two U's, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, were blessed with a glamorous away tie at Old Trafford following this morning's quarter-final draw.

You may also want to watch:

The U's have not played Manchester United since losing 2-0 at home in the same League Cup competition in 1984.

Following a first round win over Swindon Town, John McGreal's men saw off the Premier League duo of Crystal Palace and Tottenham, both via penalty shoot-outs, before winning 3-1 at Crawley Town on Tuesday night.

The other quarter-final ties see League One Oxford United entertain Manchester City, while Aston Villa will host Liverpool, and Everton will entertain Leciester City.

The ties will be played during the week commencing December 16.

Most Read

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Emergency services called after unknown liquid sprayed in man’s face

Emergency services were called to area of Greenfield Way in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Traffic chaos after A14 partially closed by lorry crash

A lorry has crashed on the A14 near Claydon. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Most Read

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Emergency services called after unknown liquid sprayed in man’s face

Emergency services were called to area of Greenfield Way in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Traffic chaos after A14 partially closed by lorry crash

A lorry has crashed on the A14 near Claydon. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Date set for tougher parking crackdowns to begin in Suffolk

Parking enforcement powers will transfer from police to councils in Suffolk in 2020. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Election 2019 campaign starts: Which Suffolk and Essex seats should you watch?

Sandy Martin is congratulated by Ben Gummer in 2017 - but he faces a tough battle to hold on to his seat in December. Picture by ASHLEY PICKERING

Ipswich in top 20 most expensive station car parks outside London

It costs £11.80 to park at Ipswich railway station for a day Picture: ARCHANT

U’s to play away at Manchester United in EFL Cup

Colchester United players celebrate with their fans on the pitch after their Carabao Cup fourth round win at Crawley Town. Picture: PA

Historic building on Ipswich waterfront set for major revamp – but not everyone is happy

No. 4 College Street, Ipswich, which is to be revamped. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists