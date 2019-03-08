U's to play away at Manchester United in EFL Cup
PUBLISHED: 09:00 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:04 31 October 2019
PA Wire
Colchester United will play away at Manchester United, in the quarter-finals of the EFL Carabao Cup.
The League Two U's, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, were blessed with a glamorous away tie at Old Trafford following this morning's quarter-final draw.
The U's have not played Manchester United since losing 2-0 at home in the same League Cup competition in 1984.
Following a first round win over Swindon Town, John McGreal's men saw off the Premier League duo of Crystal Palace and Tottenham, both via penalty shoot-outs, before winning 3-1 at Crawley Town on Tuesday night.
The other quarter-final ties see League One Oxford United entertain Manchester City, while Aston Villa will host Liverpool, and Everton will entertain Leciester City.
The ties will be played during the week commencing December 16.