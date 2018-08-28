Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

U’s tumble to defeat at promotion rivals Newport County

PUBLISHED: 17:05 17 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:05 17 November 2018

Frank Nouble, went closest to scoring for Colchester Unitefd in the first half againsat his former club Newport County. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Frank Nouble, went closest to scoring for Colchester Unitefd in the first half againsat his former club Newport County. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Newport County 2 Colchester United 0

A depleted Colchester United side suffered their third defeat on the trot, after two cup losses, at promotion rivals Newport County in South Wales this afternoon.

Second-half goals by leading scorer Jamille Matt and substitute Cameron Pring enabled the hosts to leapfrog the U’s in the League Two table.

As a result, John McGreal’s men have dropped out of the automatic promotion zone, after sitting in third spot before kick-off.

The U’s were weakened by injuries to keeper Rene Gilmartin, centre-half Tom Eastman and leading scorer Luke Norris, while midfielder Harry Pell was serving a one-match suspension and fellow midfielder Brandon Comley was away on international duty with Montserrat.

It was a first half of very few chances, for either side.

Courtney Senior had a free-kick cannon into the defensive wall, on 34 minutes, but the closest the visitors came to a first-half goal was when Frank Nouble, playing against his former club, cracked in a long-range shot which was saved by keeper Day.

And it was Newport who took the lead, in the 54th minute.

Centre-forward Padraig Amond flicked on a corner, delivered by Dolan, and Matt converted from close-range at the far post.

The U’s tried to respond quickly. Ryan Jackson had a shot blocked in the 64th minute, and Diaz Wright, making only the second league start of his career, fired over the bar just a minute later.

And the hosts made the game safe by doubling their lead, in the 67th minute.

Pring’s left-footed shot flew into the corner of the net, past onrushing keeper Dillon Barnes after being set up by Tyreeq Bakinson’s precise through ball.

It was substitute’s Pring’s first senior goal.

Late on, Nouble had a shot blocked, and substitute Ryan Gondoh fired wide, while Sammie Szmodics had an effort saved on 90 minutes.

COLCHESTER: Barnes, Jackson, Kent, Prosser, Vincent-Young, Lapslie (sub Gondoh, 76), Wright, Senior (sub Collins, 81), Szmodics, Dickenson (sub Mandron, 58), Nouble. Unused subs: Ross, James, Kensdale, Chilvers.

Attendance: 3,512

Topic Tags:

‘He needs to relax himself’ – Skuse agrees Chambers has taken on too much as captain

06:00 Stuart Watson
Cole Skuse and Luke Chambers reflect on the 2-0 hoem defeat to QPR. Photo: Steve Waller

Cole Skuse agrees that his team mate and good friend Luke Chambers has probably taken on too much responsibility as Ipswich Town captain.

‘You lose trust with somebody doing something behind your back’ – Caldwell rules out Hurst return to Shrewsbury

Yesterday, 13:10 Stuart Watson
Paul Hurst took Shrewsbury from the lower end of League One to the play-off final in the space of 18 months. Photo: Express & Star

Shrewsbury Town chief executive Brian Caldwell has ruled out Paul Hurst returning to the club following his recent sacking by Ipswich Town.

How one small gesture by Ipswich Town fan Karl Fuller led to more than 500 tickets being donated

Yesterday, 11:02 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town fans watch the recent 1-1 draw with Preston at Portman Road. Photo: Steve Waller

More than 500 tickets have been donated for Ipswich Town’s home game against West Brom next Friday evening after one small act of kindness gained online momentum.

Nsiala is more than just a footballer... his time in Vietnam offered a new perspective on life

Yesterday, 06:00 Andy Warren
Toto Nsiala, pictured in action against Queens Park Rangers. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Toto Nsiala may currently find himself on the fringes of the Ipswich Town first-team but the central defender continues to make an impact off the field each and every week.

Opinion All 24 Championship home kits ranked from worst to first... so how do Ipswich fare this year?

Thu, 17:25 Andy Warren
Which team has the best kit in the Championship?

We’ve ranked the home kits of all 24 Championship teams. So who comes out on top?

‘It was really frustrating but it’s paid off’ - Dozzell on patience, asking for a loan and stalled comeback

Thu, 12:00 Andy Warren
Andre Dozzell is back in the first-team picture at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Andre Dozzell has revealed his frustration as his return to action stalled earlier in the season but the teenager is now hungry for minutes on the field after returning to the first-team picture.

Opinion Nino Severino: Always looking for that unique development edge!

Thu, 09:00 Mike Bacon
Jason Dozzell delivering football specific coaching skills Photo: PAVEL KRICKA

In past columns I have talked about a divide between athletes that earn large amounts of money, and those that do not, and how there is a movement in Ipswich to bring this sporting diversity together.

Taylor is the football sponge bringing a Spanish influence to Ipswich... and he used to clean Lambert’s boots

Thu, 06:00 Andy Warren
Stuart Taylor is Paul Lambert's assistant manager at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

ANDY WARREN spoke to Ipswich Town No.2 Stuart Taylor about his journey from cleaning Paul Lambert’s boots at St Mirren to assisting him at Portman Road.

Jackson nets a hat-trick as Ward, Bishop and Kenlock play in 5-1 friendly win

Wed, 17:33
Kayden Jackson scored a hat-trick in a behind-closed-doors friendly win over QPR this afternoon. Picture: ITFC

Striker Kayden Jackson scored a hat-trick as Ipswich Town defeated QPR 5-1 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Playford Road this afternoon.

Chalobah trains with full England squad ahead of United States clash

Wed, 17:10 Andy Warren
Trevoh Chalobah has also been included in the England U20 squad and has trained with the full England squad. Photo: Pagepix

Trevoh Chalobah has been training with the full England squad today ahead of the Three Lions’ clash with the United States tomorrow night.

Most read

Firefighters save thatched cottage after serious chimney fire

Most of the thatched roof is undamaged by fire Picture:MARIAM GHAEMI

More than 1,000 RAF Mildenhall US air force personnel and families to move to Gloucestershire

An RC-135 aircraft pictured at RAF Mildenhall, which is set to lose hundreds of US Air Force staff and their families Picture: CITIZENSIDE.COM

‘He needs to relax himself’ – Skuse agrees Chambers has taken on too much as captain

Cole Skuse and Luke Chambers reflect on the 2-0 hoem defeat to QPR. Photo: Steve Waller

A12 closed after car goes up in flames

Traffic is queuing on the A12 between Straford St Mary and East Bergholt (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

What is the riskiest road in Suffolk?

Noriwch Road has been been ranked as one of the east of England's most risky roads Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Video TV’s Chris Packham joins fight against huge substation in Suffolk beauty spot

TV presenter Chris Packham, pictured at RSPB Minsmere ahead of 2016's Springwatch series, has made a video backing the Save Our Sandlings campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24