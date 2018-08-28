U’s tumble to defeat at promotion rivals Newport County

Frank Nouble, went closest to scoring for Colchester Unitefd in the first half againsat his former club Newport County. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Newport County 2 Colchester United 0

A depleted Colchester United side suffered their third defeat on the trot, after two cup losses, at promotion rivals Newport County in South Wales this afternoon.

Second-half goals by leading scorer Jamille Matt and substitute Cameron Pring enabled the hosts to leapfrog the U’s in the League Two table.

As a result, John McGreal’s men have dropped out of the automatic promotion zone, after sitting in third spot before kick-off.

The U’s were weakened by injuries to keeper Rene Gilmartin, centre-half Tom Eastman and leading scorer Luke Norris, while midfielder Harry Pell was serving a one-match suspension and fellow midfielder Brandon Comley was away on international duty with Montserrat.

It was a first half of very few chances, for either side.

Courtney Senior had a free-kick cannon into the defensive wall, on 34 minutes, but the closest the visitors came to a first-half goal was when Frank Nouble, playing against his former club, cracked in a long-range shot which was saved by keeper Day.

And it was Newport who took the lead, in the 54th minute.

Centre-forward Padraig Amond flicked on a corner, delivered by Dolan, and Matt converted from close-range at the far post.

The U’s tried to respond quickly. Ryan Jackson had a shot blocked in the 64th minute, and Diaz Wright, making only the second league start of his career, fired over the bar just a minute later.

And the hosts made the game safe by doubling their lead, in the 67th minute.

Pring’s left-footed shot flew into the corner of the net, past onrushing keeper Dillon Barnes after being set up by Tyreeq Bakinson’s precise through ball.

It was substitute’s Pring’s first senior goal.

Late on, Nouble had a shot blocked, and substitute Ryan Gondoh fired wide, while Sammie Szmodics had an effort saved on 90 minutes.

COLCHESTER: Barnes, Jackson, Kent, Prosser, Vincent-Young, Lapslie (sub Gondoh, 76), Wright, Senior (sub Collins, 81), Szmodics, Dickenson (sub Mandron, 58), Nouble. Unused subs: Ross, James, Kensdale, Chilvers.

Attendance: 3,512