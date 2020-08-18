E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Colchester United 0-1 Ipswich Town: Judge wins game two for Blues

PUBLISHED: 21:31 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 21:31 18 August 2020

Scorer Alan Judge and his Ipswich Town team-mates celebrate going 1-0 up in the second match at Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Scorer Alan Judge and his Ipswich Town team-mates celebrate going 1-0 up in the second match at Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

2020 Richard Blaxall / Colchester United Football Club

Alan Judge’s superb goal was the difference as Ipswich Town ran out 1-0 winners in their second game with Colchester United.

Michael Fernandes of Colchester United does battle with Corrie Ndaba of Ipswich Town Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALLMichael Fernandes of Colchester United does battle with Corrie Ndaba of Ipswich Town Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

The Blues were 4-0 winners in the first contest between the two sides, as the visitors dominated, but while they had the better of the second encounter too they had to settle for just a single goal.

It was an excellent strike, though, with Judge exchanging a pair of one-twos with Kayden Jackson from a short corner before rifling the ball into the back of the net.

Judge was Ipswich’s top performer in game two, with the Irishman moving the ball well and showing for possession from the No.10 position, before bringing others into play time and again.

Ipswich used the same 4-3-3 system as they did in the first game and, as they did earlier in the evening, and kept possession well without having the same clinical edge.

Freddie Sears of Ipswich Town looks to get past Miquel Scarlett of Colchester United Picture:RICHARD BLAXHALLFreddie Sears of Ipswich Town looks to get past Miquel Scarlett of Colchester United Picture:RICHARD BLAXHALL

Ipswich again started game two on the front foot, with Andre Dozzell driving a low effort wide before Judge took centre-stage.

The Irishman first fired over the top from range, then had a free-kick from 30 yards saved before finding the net with a superb training-ground move. A quickly taken corner saw Judge play the ball into the feet of Kayden Jackson, with the two playing a pair of one-twos before Judge opening his body and whipped the ball into the far corner with his right foot.

MORE: Colchester United 0-4 Ipswich Town: Blues run out comfortable winners in first pre-season game

The playmaker, playing as a No.10, continued to make himself available and saw plenty of the ball, working it around the field as Ipswich tried to open up the Colchester defence.

Michael Fernandes of Colchester United does battle with Myles Kenlock of Ipswich Town Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALLMichael Fernandes of Colchester United does battle with Myles Kenlock of Ipswich Town Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

The hosts were giving a better account of themselves in game two, pulling the Ipswich defence out of position at times without being able to test Adam Przybek, but it was Ipswich who continued to force the issue as Freddie Sears was denied by a last-ditch Omar Sowunmi tackle before Jack Lankester cut inside to force a good save from goalkeeper Shamal George.

Pryzbek was called into action just before the break, with the young Welshman flying to his right to tip Callum Harriott’s effort wide of the post before the half-time whistle blew, with the visitors continuing to push after the break while remaining solid at the back.

Next up is a visit to Tottenham on Saturday.

Colchester United: George, Bramall, Sowunmi, Harriott, Chilvers, Scarlett, Eastman, Fernandes, Stevenson, Hasanally, Hutchinson.

Ipswich Town: Przybek, Donacien, Kenlock, Chambers, Ndaba, Downes, Judge (McGavin, 65), Dozzell, Lankester (El Mizouni 61), Sears, Jackson (Folami 59).

