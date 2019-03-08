Sunshine and Showers

Matchday Live: Blues backed by more than 2,000 fans as Town's pre-season steps up at Colchester

PUBLISHED: 18:30 19 July 2019

Ipswich Town take on Colchester United this evening. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town take on Colchester United this evening. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town take on Colchester United at the Jobserve Community Stadium this evening (kick-off 7.30pm).

PREVIEW: U's friendly will give us a few clues and could calm a few nerves

Tonight's game is the Blues' first on English soil following two weeks in Germany.

Paul Lambert's side lost their first game 3-2 to Bundesliga side Paderborn before being beaten 4-1 by Fortuna Dusseldorf and losing out on penalties following a 0-0 draw with Meppen at the Interwetten Cup.

The trip to Colchester will see more than 2,000 supporters travel to the Essex club, where Lambert managed earlier in his career.

The U's are likely to include Dean Gerken in goal, following his Ipswich Town exit at the end of last season.

You can follow the game live with us here.

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

How will you get to Ipswich's Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Who has bought this award-winning Suffolk pub?

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group. Photo: Erin Freeman.

Bid for 2,700-home new 'garden village' labelled 'unwanted urban sprawl'

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man arrested after A14 police chase drama

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

