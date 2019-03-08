Live

Matchday Live: Blues backed by more than 2,000 fans as Town's pre-season steps up at Colchester

Ipswich Town take on Colchester United this evening. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town take on Colchester United at the Jobserve Community Stadium this evening (kick-off 7.30pm).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

PREVIEW: U's friendly will give us a few clues and could calm a few nerves

Tonight's game is the Blues' first on English soil following two weeks in Germany.

Paul Lambert's side lost their first game 3-2 to Bundesliga side Paderborn before being beaten 4-1 by Fortuna Dusseldorf and losing out on penalties following a 0-0 draw with Meppen at the Interwetten Cup.

The trip to Colchester will see more than 2,000 supporters travel to the Essex club, where Lambert managed earlier in his career.

The U's are likely to include Dean Gerken in goal, following his Ipswich Town exit at the end of last season.

You can follow the game live with us here.