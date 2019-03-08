E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Matchday Live: Blues backed by more than 2,600 fans as youngsters and fringe players get another chance to impress

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 November 2019

Toto Nsiala is a likely starter against Colchester this evening. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Toto Nsiala is a likely starter against Colchester this evening. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town are in EFL Trophy action against near-neighbours Colchester United this evening - kick-off 7.30pm.

Ipswich have already qualified from the group stage of the competition but could secure home advantage - meaning a home tie in the last 32 - with a win or a draw.

Colchester would win the group with a win over Town.

"There will be changes. Some of the younger lads will play. I've got to see what they can do in front of a crowd," Paul Lambert said.

"It's good for the Club to see some of the younger lads get a chance. They are training with us so I have confidence in them.

"We will have a big support there as well so it's good for the fans to have the chance to see some of the younger lads."

You can follow the action live with us with kick-off at 7.30pm.

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Dramatic picture shows smashed up Mini after A14 crash

A mini crashed into some trees on the A14 this morning. Picture: NSRAPT

