Live

Matchday Live: Blues backed by more than 2,600 fans as youngsters and fringe players get another chance to impress

Toto Nsiala is a likely starter against Colchester this evening. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town are in EFL Trophy action against near-neighbours Colchester United this evening - kick-off 7.30pm.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich have already qualified from the group stage of the competition but could secure home advantage - meaning a home tie in the last 32 - with a win or a draw.

Colchester would win the group with a win over Town.

"There will be changes. Some of the younger lads will play. I've got to see what they can do in front of a crowd," Paul Lambert said.

"It's good for the Club to see some of the younger lads get a chance. They are training with us so I have confidence in them.

"We will have a big support there as well so it's good for the fans to have the chance to see some of the younger lads."

You can follow the action live with us with kick-off at 7.30pm.